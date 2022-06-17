Camila Cabello opens up about her mental health struggles

Camila Cabello is joining The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Several new fans will meet Camila Cabello thanks to her new job coaching on The Voice.

As the very popular Ariana Grande showed last season, there is not a lot of crossover between fans who watch The Voice and fans who listen to the brand of pop music that the young stars produce.

Just as many fans got to know Ariana better, while only knowing her name before her turn on The Voice, this season, that role goes to Camila.

Blake Shelton is 45 and sings country music, which is a huge genre for fans of The Voice. John Legend is 43 and has been putting out music for two decades now. The returning Gwen Stefani is 52 and became a star in the 90s music scene.

Camila Cabello is only 25, so this is a big chance for her to win over an audience whose age group is much higher than her normal fans.

However, Camila is also someone who has struggled with opening up to people, and that might make her transition on The Voice a little hard.

Camila Cabello on mental health struggles

Camila Cabella appeared on the Spout podcast and talked about some of the mental health struggles she experiences in her life.

Camila said that she feels a bit overwhelmed at times when promoting her new music. She just released her new album, Familia.

“I think for me, it’s a level of, oh, let’s go,” Camila said. “I’m excited. And then there’s also for me, it’s like a stimulation thing. Like, I’m not super social and I do things on my off time that are very low key, so that I don’t get overwhelmed.”

She said that she will alternate between wanting to be a social butterfly and then trying to give herself self-care to recharge.

“I feel like for a time I was like, maybe I’m not introverted, maybe it was just anxiety. But I think, I think I am introverted,” Camila said.

She did say that she has practical methods of dealing with the anxiety, including taking long walks by herself, reading a book, or settling down to watch a TV show.

Camila recently felt disrespected by soccer fans

Camila was recently a guest at the UEFA Champions League Final. She performed a few songs for the crowd there.

However, when she watched the video back, Camila realized the fans were all singing their team’s fight songs during her performance.

Camila responded to the fans.

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” Camila said. “Very rude but whatever. I’m glad you guys loved it.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.