Camila Cabello flaunts major curves in tight leather bustier ahead of The Voice finale

Camila Cabello gives looks and attitude ahead of The Voice finale. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Voice coach, Camila Cabello, was giving major looks and attitude ahead of the season finale in a form-flattering black, leather bustier paired with a patchwork skirt.

She posted a few photos on Instagram showing all her curves as she added a black mesh turtleneck and floor-length tartan skirt to the layered look.

The next photo showcased her manicured, black nails and her attitude while she flipped the bird while walking her dog.

The newest, The Voice coach has one artist in the running for the top spot in the finale- Pennsylvania native, Morgan Myles.

Meanwhile, she’s been number one in fierce looks week after week showing fans her unique style with iconic outfits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The beautiful brunette had a blowout style to go with the large silver hoops and curve-hugging bustier in her photo.

Coach Camila shows love to her last remaining artist ahead of The Voice finale

Not only is Camila showing looks and attitude, but she’s also showing love for her last remaining finalist, Morgan Myles.

Coach Camila posed for a cheeky close-up with Morgan while urging fans to vote for the artist.

The caption reads, “If u love (Morgan Myles) this is how u get her to the finale!!!!!” in all caps. Her plea and cheeky photo must have worked because Morgan will be performing for the top spot in Monday’s finale show.

Morgan has some stiff competition going into the finale. The four finalists she will be competing against are Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie, and Omar Jose Cardona.

The coaches Camila Cabello and John Legend each have one artist, while the 12-year veteran of the show, Blake Shelton has three finalists in the running.

The odds are stacked against Coach Camila, but you wouldn’t know it with her demeanor toward the fans. Camila never wavers in her confidence as a coach even though this is her first season on the show.

Camila Cabello drops a new single

Camila has other projects in the works outside of her spot on The Voice. Her newest single, a remix with Nigerian artist, Oxlade dropped yesterday.

Camila revealed that Afro-beats are her most played genre of music before giving fans a preview of the single, Ku Lo Sa.

“Afro beats is probably my most listened to genre of music and i have the most respect for oxlade as a writer and an artist…” noted Camila in her Instagram post, here she shared a snippet for her followers.

The single is streaming now on all of the major streaming platforms.