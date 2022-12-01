Camila Cabello stuns with her long dark hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Voice has been a wonderful reality TV show for Camila Cabello to star in. It’s allowed her to showcase her personality in front of her fans.

Every week, she has shown up to film fun new episodes of the show, supporting the aspiring singers who each want to make it big in the music industry.

Camila has been vocal about her excitement to be part of The Voice in various social media posts since the show is epic enough to pull in millions of viewers.

One of her recent threads on Instagram mentions how stoked she is for what’s expected to happen in the upcoming weeks.

Camila even gave her fans a glimpse of one of the more trendy dresses she’s worn with all of its lovely frills and intricate details.

The singer has also been happy to talk about her enthusiasm for her partnership with Victoria’s Secret now that she’s part of the brand’s fragrance campaign.

Camila Cabello looks fabulous in frills

While posting about her excitement to have Morgan Myles in the top eight for The Voice, Camila showed off one of the prettiest dresses ever. The little black dress would’ve been simpler if it hadn’t had pink frills sewn onto many different places.

The dress came with the frilly design over her chest, over the slit to show off some of her thighs, and on her matching black gloves. She added a pair of black boots, almost tall enough to touch her knees. The boots had heels in the back to provide her with a few extra inches of height.

Camila accessorized with a silver chain necklace and wore her brown hair in a sultry bun with a few strands left out. She added a caption, “@morganmyleslive top 8!!! Can’t wait till next week,” along with a series of pink-colored emojis.

Camila Cabello is a Victoria’s Secret partner

Camila seems to be incredibly proud of her Victoria’s Secret partnership. She shared a gorgeous video of herself on Instagram, prancing around a room with pink flowers and a beautifully fresh face showcasing minimal makeup.

She added a caption, “I am honored to be the newest addition to the @victoriassecret Bombshell family [sparkly heart emoji] and to be part of the brand’s first ever bilingual campaign!”

She went on to further explain that Bombshell perfume from Victoria’s Secret is a fragrance that helps women embrace who they are from the inside out. In one of the scenes from the video, Camilla was seen wearing a white jacket with silver gems over a black bra with thin straps.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.