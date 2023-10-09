Cameras spotted at Christine and David’s wedding — Does this mean a Sister Wives special? Here’s what we know

The dust has barely settled from Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding over the weekend, but Sister Wives viewers are already wondering whether we can expect it to be televised.

Monsters and Critics reported that Christine and her soulmate officially became husband and wife on Saturday, October 7, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony held at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah.

Christine gushed over the “fairytale” wedding on Instagram, and Sister Wives fans expressed their happiness for the TLC star.

PEOPLE also shared some photos from the momentous occasion, including a photo of Christine and her former sister wife-turned-BFF, Janelle Brown, who was in attendance for the nuptials.

Sister Wives fans have only gotten a glimpse of Christine’s special day, but they’re itching for more.

Now that Christine has completely severed ties with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and the world of polygamy, her fans can’t wait to find out if they’ll be able to watch Christine and David say “I Do” on TV.

Webcam captures aerial shot of Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding

On Reddit, a Sister Wives viewer uploaded a photo taken from a webcam that was evidently in place at Christine and David’s nuptials.

In the photo, seen below, Christine and David stood with their officiant under their wedding arbor, overlooking a lake.

Their guests were seated in the grass beyond their wooden platform, and off to the side, several camera operators were visible.

Of course, this led Sister Wives fans to surmise in the comments section that Christine and David’s special day will indeed appear in a future episode of the show.

Sister Wives fans expect Christine and David’s nuptials to be featured in a future episode or spinoff

“I had no clue the wedding had a webcam 😳 definitely see a huge crane camera or something plus the 3 so it’s going to be on TLC eventually,” speculated one viewer.

Another Redditor claimed their mother-in-law was in attendance at Christine’s wedding and said that “there was a section you could sit where you wouldn’t be filmed so I’m like 90% sure it will be on TLC.”

Will Christine and David’s wedding be televised? Pic credit: u/Piratito/Reddit

“In 2028,” replied another Sister Wives viewer, joking that we may not see the footage until several years from now, given the time it takes to edit and produce such an iconic episode.

Insiders claim Christine’s wedding was ‘staged for TV’

According to a source who spoke with The Sun, the wedding was indeed filmed by a production crew and will be featured either in a future episode of Sister Wives or in a potential spinoff.

“Everything was placed strategically and, of course, to get the best views for cameras,” the insider told The Sun, adding that guests were encouraged to cheer on Christine and David “multiple times” throughout the ceremony.

“It seemed like some parts of the wedding were definitely staged for TV, such as getting a reaction from the crowd,” the source added.

Sister Wives fans have been begging for a spinoff show for months now, ever since Christine left Kody. Once Janelle followed suit, they suggested that TLC’s cameras should follow her and Christine’s lives following their splits from Kody.

We may not know for certain whether a spinoff is coming to TLC or not, but one thing is for sure: Sister Wives fans want to see less of Kody and Robyn and more of Christine and Janelle.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.