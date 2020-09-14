Caitlyn Jenner reacts to push for Kris Jenner to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Since Denise Richards announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans have had their eyes on her possible replacement.

It seems Kris Jenner’s appearance on a past episode of the show got viewers in a tizzy and now they want the Kardashian matriarch as a full-time housewife.

Kris will certainly have more time on her hands now that her hit E! reality show Keeping up With the Kardashian has been canceled.

The mom-of-five would fit perfectly into the show since she’s already besties with Kyle Richards and a few other members of the RHOBH cast.

Kris hasn’t commented on all the hoopla about her joining the show.

However, someone who knows her very well is reacting to her possibly becoming a housewife.

Caitlyn Jenner says Kris would be “phenomenal”

It seems viewers and fans of the franchise aren’t the only ones who think Kris would make a great Bravo housewife.

So does her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner. During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Caitlyn gave her views on the topic.

And she certainly approves!

“Put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others,” says the former Olympian. “That’s kind of in her element.”

She added, “I think she would do very well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls.”

“Plus like Lisa Rinna this and that they’re all best friends. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen her [Kris] on the show just as a little guest spot….but yeah she would be phenomenal on that show,” shared the 70-year-old.

Despite the pleas from fans to Bravo and Andy Cohen about Kris getting a diamond for next season, it may not come to fruition.

Andy recently shared his two cents on the possibility of the brunette beauty coming on board and he doesn’t think it will happen.

Andy Cohen talks Kris Jenner joining the show

During a recent episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Radio Andy the Bravo exec opened up about the topic on his show.

And while it’s clear he would love to have her as a housewife, he was also realistic in explaining why this may never happen.

“Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?” says the single dad. “She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits, so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Part 3 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.