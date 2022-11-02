Caelynn Miller-Keyes talks eloping and changing last name after Dean Unglert’s proposal

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has opened up about wedding and proposal details after getting engaged to her fiance Dean Unglert.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 couple made headlines recently after Dean finally got on one knee and asked Caelynn to marry him.

The couple dated for three years prior to the engagement.

While dating, they learned to balance their different lifestyles and views.

Dean has always preferred a more untraditional approach to their relationship, and it looks like their wedding may also be untraditional.

Caelynn answered fans’ questions about her and Dean and gave insight into her future plans.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes shares thoughts on eloping

Caelynn Miller-Keyes took to her Instagram Stories and allowed fans to ask her questions.

Many fans wanted to know more about Caelynn and Dean’s engagement and wedding ideas, with one follower asking if the couple thinks they will elope.

Caelynn replied, “Yeah we were originally talking about eloping in Italy, but now we might do aspen. Who knows!”

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Another fan inquired, “Will you change your last names?”

Breaking away from the tradition of the woman taking the man’s last name, Caelynn shared, “Yes! We’ll both be changing our last name to Bell!.”

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

A follower was curious how Dean and Caelynn landed on changing their last name to Bell.

Caelynn explained the name’s significance, writing, “Bell is Dean’s mom’s maiden name.”

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes reveals if she was surprised by Dean’s proposal

Caelynn had desired to marry Dean for a while, and at first, it looked like a proposal from Dean was unlikely as he often pushed back on the idea.

Dean came under fire when he expressed wanting Caelynn to propose to him or buy him a truck before he got down on one knee.

However, over time it seems Dean warmed up to the idea and proposed to Caelynn in Hawaii.

A fan wanted to know if Caelynn was expecting to get engaged during their trip.

Caelynn replied with a photo of herself on a plane wearing a mask and headphones as she wrote, “I knew he would be proposing soon, but I didn’t think it would be in Hawaii!”

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Caelynn and Dean have enjoyed several scenic trips around the world, and it remains to be seen where they’ll have their wedding and all the places they’ll travel as husband and wife.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.