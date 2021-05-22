Caelynn Miller-Keyes sizzles in red swimsuit on vacation in Mexico with Dean Unglert

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has fun in the sun while visiting the place where she and Dean Unglert met. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert took a vacation to the same country in which their romance started — Mexico.

Their relationship seems to grow stronger day by day. Dean even gave up his nomadic van lifestyle to move in with Caelynn.

However, that doesn’t mean the adventure has ended for this pair.

They recently took a vacation in Mexico to have some fun in the sun.

While in Mexico, they visited the very resort that Bachelor in Paradise is filmed and where they fell in love.

This seems to indicate that Bachelor in Paradise is not being filmed there, but Caelynn and Dean were still sure to make their time there entertaining for fans.

Caelynn did so by posting a stunning thirst trap to her Instagram. Caelynn tagged her location as Villa Amor Sayulita, Mexico, making it no secret that they were visiting the former BIP film site.

In the picture, Caelynn wears a deep red, one-piece bathing suit that has a bustier top as she poses on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

She simply captioned the pic, “Morning from Mexico.”

Dean and Caelynn recreate a funny moment from Bachelor in Paradise

While in Mexico, they went back to their first date spot.

Dean and Caelynn used the opportunity to recreate a hilarious moment from the summer spinoff series.

In a video Dean uploaded to Instagram, footage from their season of Bachelor in Paradise showed the infamous moment when they both vowed to run and jump into the pool on the count of three. Caelynn took the plunge while Dean stood back defiantly.

In their recreation, the roles were reversed and Caelynn held back while letting Dean plunge into the pool.

Dean wittily captioned the post, “how it’s going vs how it started. two years later and i had the privilege of returning to our first date spot with @caelynnmillerkeyes to take a lil walk down memory lane. we had a blast but turns out neither of us can be trusted.”

Dean and Caelynn’s love story

Dean and Caelynn didn’t necessarily have the smoothest start to their relationship. Caelynn arrived on Bachelor in Paradise first and had an infamous blowout with Blake Horstmann. She wasn’t thrilled that Blake had hooked up with her and Kristina Schulman back-to-back at Stage Coach.

Once that drama boiled over, Caelynn began dating Connor Saeli.

The two were doing well until Dean showed up on the island. Caelynn felt an instant connection with Dean and she ended up ditching Connor for him.

Dean started to think things were getting too seriously too quickly and left the island breaking Caelynn’s heart.

He eventually ended up returning to the island to ask for Caelynn’s forgiveness. He expressed that he was willing to give their relationship another shot if she left with him right then to live the van life.

She obliged, and the two are still happily together to this day.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.