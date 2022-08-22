Caelynn Miller Keyes sizzles in red hot bikini for stunning view

Caelynn Miller-Keyes sizzled in a red hot bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Caelynn Miller-Keyes sizzled in a fire engine red bikini while enjoying a holiday in Mexico, as she pranced out to her balcony in drone footage.

The Bachelor Nation alum shared a video clip in which she walked out to her glass balcony, looking red hot in the string bikini and showing off her incredibly toned figure.

She wore her brunette hair down and walked barefoot as she smiled and stared out at the beachside view. From the drone footage, the crystal blue water looked stunning — though it didn’t appear that Caelynn had taken a dip yet.

She was staying at the Breathless Cancun Soul resort and spa where the cheapest rooms go for a cool $315.50 per person per night.

It appeared to be a free stay in exchange for an advertisement on her Instagram page, with Caelynn captioning the clip, “Views from @breathlesscancunsoul ☁️ This was the perfect weekend getaway with @algvacations! @travelbeatalgv.”

The clip received over 12k likes, including from fellow Bachelor alum, Lauren Luyendyk, wife of Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes previously posed in the red bikini on her balcony

Caelynn posed in the same red string bikini, as she leaned back on the balcony couch and showed off her toned abs. She wore her hair loosely in a clip as she had her legs tucked under her.

A second photo in the carousel gave a better view of Caelynn’s enviable figure as she sat up on her knees, with the blue ocean visible in the background.

She captioned the shots, “Details ✨,” having given a close-up shot of gold jewelry going across her stomach. They received over 48k likes, including from fellow Bachelor Nation alums Kelley Flanagan and Becca Kufrin.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy were also at the resort

Caelynn wasn’t the only one staying at the resort, as Nick Viall and his girlfriend, Natalie Joy were also guests at the same time.

Nick shared a photo of the loved-up couple as they stood on the same glass balcony. Natalie wore a silky brown maxi dress, and Nick looked sharp in a grey pair of trousers with a short sleeve button-down and Converse sneakers.

He captioned the shot, “I hope we look this good at parent teacher conferences,” and it received several likes, including from fellow Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti.

Caelynn appeared to be on the trip alone, which is unusual since she’s usually with her travel companion and boyfriend, Dean Unglert.

The pair met on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and though he dumped her during the show (on her birthday no less!), Dean returned to ask for her back and they left together to go traveling in his van.

Despite their doubters, the pair have been going strong ever since. But, will they ever get married?

In November 2021, while co-hosting the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast with Jared Haibon, Dean answered that question for us, telling listeners, “I’ve made it pretty clear to her. I was like, ‘If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.