Caelynn Miller-Keyes showers in a bikini in anniversary tribute from boyfriend Dean Unglert

Dean’s Instagram video started with Caelynn looking at a sun spot, while she relaxed with wet hair and wrapped in a towel. In the next scenes, Caelynn played around in the ocean, before showering off in a green bikini in a Sports Illustrated-esque shot.

Caelynn is later seen standing between two palm trees, and in the end shot she smiled at the camera with a makeup free face as she ate pizza.

It’s clearly a romantic video, with viewers appearing to look at Caelynn the way Dean does, with a lot of love and affection.

The video has garnered more than 130,000 likes, including from fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jade Roper.

Curiously, Dean captioned the video, “three years doesn’t seem like much when you’ve got forever left to go.” It would appear that is a reference to someone who is engaged or married, though neither of these things have occurred between the pair before.

Dean made some cringe-worthy comments about marriage

Unfortunately for Caelynn, Dean’s Instagram video was not enough to make up for his cringe-worthy comments during a June 12 episode of the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast.

Dean told Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti “Caelynn’s been sending me engagement rings that she wants, and she sent me a 4.25-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.”

Dean complained, “Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do, and yet here I am, having to spend all this money on an engagement ring that I don’t even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but, she’s the one who wants to get married, and yet here I am having to spend the money to make this big statement for her, for what she wants.”

Dean claimed he would give Caelynn a ring if she gives him a truck

And, in the worst comment of all, Dean said, “I made a deal with her. I’ll buy you this engagement ring if you buy me a truck.” He told Jared and Ashley that the ring costs about the same as the Toyota Tacoma he has his eye on.

Dean’s views weren’t exactly romantic, and even if he had a point, he clearly didn’t know how to phrase it correclty.

The pair met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and after breaking up, Dean returned to the beach to ask Caelynn if she would come with him and live in his van. They’ve been going strong ever since, and their travel pictures are completely enviable.