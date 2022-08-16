Caelynn Miller-Keyes showcases bombshell figure in tiny string bikini

Caelynn Miller-Keyes showed off her incredibly toned figure in a red and white striped bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Caelynn Miller-Keyes proved she can set temperatures soaring as she lounged on a balcony overlooking a stunning ocean view.

The Bachelor Nation alum wore a dark red and white striped bikini top with a matching skirt on the bottom as she leaned back to give a view of her toned physique.

Caelynn wore her brunette hair down as it cascaded down her shoulders and paired her swimsuit with black sunglasses.

She sat on her balcony while staying at the Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa where rooms go for over $300 a night.

Caelynn posted the photos as a carousel to her Instagram where she boasts 1.3 million followers, including fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Katie Thurston, JoJo Fletcher, Becca Kufrin, and Raven Gates.

She captioned them, “Stripes on stripes on stripes 🦓,” and they received over 9k likes.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes previously wore a sizzling red bikini in Cancun

Caelynn previously posted a sizzling set of shots wearing a fire engine red bikini as she leaned back to reveal her incredibly toned abs. Her hair was thrown up in a messy bun as she looked off to the side, most likely taking in the stunning view that featured a boat in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the gorgeous shots, “Details ✨,” and they received over 47k likes, including from Bachelor alum Kelly Flanagan, and former Bachelor Nick Viall’s girlfriend Natalie Joy.

Nick is staying at the same hotel as Caelynn, along with his girlfriend, as the pair enjoy a romantic holiday together.

The loved-up couple posted a photo from a similar balcony, with Nick clad in a button-down t-shirt, trousers, and Converse sneakers. Natalie looked gorgeous in a brown, silk maxi dress that looked like it would be better suited for bed, paired with black strappy heels and natural curls in her hair.

Nick captioned the photo, “I hope we look this good at parent teacher conferences,” perhaps hinting at future wedding bells for the couple.

Caelynn is currently dating Dean Unglert whom she met on Bachelor in Paradise

It doesn’t appear that Caelynn is in Cancun with her boyfriend Dean Unglert, as he hasn’t been seen in any of her pictures.

The pair met during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, though they broke up after Dean left Caelynn on her birthday. However, he later returned and the pair agreed to leave together and go traveling in his van. They’ve been together ever since, going on trips together from Tonopah, Nevada to Tuscany.

In November 2021, Dean talked about a possible marriage proposal during the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast while co-hosting with Jared Haibon.

He claimed Caelynn would have to propose to him, saying, “I’ve made it pretty clear to her. I was like, ‘If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,’ so I think she’s got something in the works for that, which I think is pretty cool. Maybe we can do, like, a dual thing.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.