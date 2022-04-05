Caelynn Miller Keyes is tanned and toned in a tiny lavender bikini

Caelynn Miller Keyes looks beach body ready in her bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Caelynn Miller Keyes made her Bachelor franchise debut on Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood as the leading man. After having some beef with a fellow contestant, and prior competitor in the beauty pageant world, Hannah Brown, Caelynn was eliminated by Colton during hometown visits.

After The Bachelor, Caelynn appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and left with Dean Unglert, she went from Miss North Carolina USA to living in a van and being adventurous with Dean.

Caelynn often posts on social media, whether she shows off swimwear, casual outfits, crop tops, or dressy ensembles. As a social media influencer, Caelynn always looks cute and put together, and her recent bikini photo reflected her beauty.

Caelynn Miller Keyes looks stunning in her teeny, tiny string bikini

Caelynn recently posted a photo of herself in a lilac purple string bikini. Her beach body was toned and tanned as she stood in the pool’s shallow end with a large floatie behind her.

In the second photo, Caelynn sat up on the side as her legs dangled over the edge and her hair blew in the wind. A blue, cloudless sky, trees, and buildings behind her made for a breathtaking backdrop.

Caelynn, in the third photo she posted, stood up next to the pool, and her abs popped as she moved her hair away from her face.

She captioned her photos and post with, “@fabletics swim is out and it’s incredible! Just in time for summer (sunshine, watermelon, sunflower, and beach umbrella emojis). #fableticsambassador”

What did Bachelor Nation fans say about Caelynn’s look?

Fans also couldn’t get over how amazing Caelynn looked as they posted positive affirmations.

Dean Unglert commented, “too many abs to count (muscle emoji),” and another wrote, “Body. Body. Body. (heart-faced emoji).”

Others also loved the color of her bikini and talked about how beautiful, hot, and gorgeous Caelynn looked.

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Caelynn and Dean Unglert have beat the odds set against them

Currently, Caelynn and Dean are still together, and the duo has been vocal about their differences since leaving the island together. In fact, many Bachelor Nation alums and fans never thought their relationship would work out because they are so different.

However, the couple has proved everyone wrong as they continue to flourish and blossom in their own way.

Caelynn gained attention after a particular episode on The Bachelor when she revealed she was a victim of sexual assault in college. After that episode aired, she, as well as others, advocated for the Me Too movement.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.