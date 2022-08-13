Caelynn Miller-Keyes is an absolute bombshell in sizzling red bikini

Caelynn Miller-Keyes showed off her killer figure in a sizzling red bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Caelynn Miller-Keyes sent temperatures soaring in a fire engine red string bikini, leaning back to reveal some majorly toned abs.

She leaned back with her legs tucked under herself, showing off her rock-hard stomach as she sat on a couch on top of a balcony overlooking the clear blue water.

Her hair was thrown up in a clip, and a few pieces fell forward in her face, giving a sexy but casual look.

The second photo in the Instagram carousel definitely showed more skin as she posed facing the camera, her hip jutting out, showing off her curvy hips.

A more intimate shot showed her toned stomach up close with a delicate gold chain around it.

She was staying at the Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa where rooms go for over $300 a night, presumably with Dean Unglert.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes stayed at a Cancun resort along with Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy

She captioned the shots, “Details ✨,” and it received over 36k likes, including from fellow Bachelor contestant Kelly Flanagan and Nick Viall’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

Nick and Natalie also stayed at the resort, posting loved-up shots from their vacation there just a day ago. Natalie shared pictures of the pair at a meal as they laughed and hugged each other, looking happier than ever. She captioned the shots, “it’s called love babe look it up.”

Caelynn shared drone footage from her stay at the resort, which required waking up extremely early in the morning as she lounged in the blue and white checkered pool channeling Bay Watch in a red one-piece swimsuit.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes met her boyfriend Dean Unglert on Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelor Nation alum first appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor, featuring Colton Underwood, and later went on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

She had quite the dramatic story arc on The Bachelor, as she was involved in the drama surrounding her pageant days with fellow contestant Hannah Brown. The pair squared off and later decided to simply be cordial to each other throughout the rest of the season, though they were never considered good friends.

Caelynn met her current boyfriend, Dean Unglert, during Bachelor in Paradise and despite breaking up with her (on her birthday no less), he returned and the pair sailed off into the sunset together. Or, at least they drove off together in his van and have enjoyed traveling together ever since.

There was a brief but scarring experience for Caelynn when she hooked up with Blake Horstmann at the 2019 Stagecoach festival, but she, fortunately, appears to have forgotten about that.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.