Caelynn Miller-Keyes has some impressive strength, frequently sharing her hiking adventures along with her fiance Dean Unglert.

While she appreciates nature and all that comes with camping in a tent or living in a van, Caelynn still steps into the gym frequently and shows off her intense workouts on social media.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum recently showed off her toned abs, arms, and legs (she’s got an insanely muscular physique, we’ll just put it that way) to her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

She wore a bright red, attention-grabbing gym ensemble by Fabletics, a brand that is well-loved by other Bachelor Nation alums, including Tayshia Adams and Hannah Brown. It was co-founded in 2013 by How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star Kate Hudson.

The trendy leggings came down in a V-shape at Caelynn’s belly button, creating a highly flattering silhouette, and she paired them with a matching sports bra that also had a V-shape at the chest and was very low-cut.

Going for a color-blocking look, Caelynn kept the color theme going with a bright red pair of APL sneakers and accessorized with a delicate gold bracelet and small gold hoop earrings.

Being that it was a sweaty gym session, she went makeup free, though with her fabulous complexion she could easily go like that every single day. She swept her hair out of her face in a low ponytail with a sweaty forehead that slicked back her bangs.

The Bachelor star was doing squats with a kettle ball in front of a luxurious-looking gym with some incredibly high-end equipment in the background. She tagged personal trainer Mitch Barrett and Royal Personal Training, who has also trained Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is a Fabletics ambassador

Caelynn, along with several other social media influencers, has been a Fabletics ambassador for some time now and shared a morning routine video back in July in which she wore a few outfits from the brand.

She showed herself waking up in an aesthetically pleasing bedroom with a fancy white duvet, a light gray headboard, and a wicker light on the roof.

She hopped out of bed wearing a colorful set of silky pajamas, made herself a green juice, and went off to the gym. She showed herself in the mirror wearing a patterned sage green bikini from Fabletics with a pair of cozy beige sweatpants on top.

After enjoying the gym, she did some work and went for a swim. Looks like she’s got a pretty good life going! Ah, to be an influencer.

Caelynn and Dean Unglert recently got engaged

Caelynn recently got engaged to Dean Unglert after the pair had an on-again-off-again relationship on Bachelor in Paradise. Since Dean returned to the show to ask for her back, and the pair left together, they’ve traveled to some incredible places in his van, and even bought a house together.

After claiming he would only buy Caelynn an engagement ring if she bought him a truck, it was only a matter of time before he proposed when she showed herself buying a truck on her Instagram Stories.

Though Dean claims to have lost the ring, so no word on whether or not Caelynn has returned the truck to the dealership yet.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.