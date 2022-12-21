Caelynn Miller-Keyes channels her inner Morticia Addams. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Caelynn Miller-Keyes was a vision in lace at a Young Hollywood Event over the weekend.

The event was in support of Paramount Picture’s movie Babylon and took place at LAVO in West Hollywood.

Caelynn and her fiance Dean Unglert rocked the red carpet in style, as both of their unique patterns definitely made them standouts.

The couple first met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and are now engaged after three years of dating.

Caelynn shared her outfit for the Babylon event over on her Instagram, where she labeled Morticia Addams as her inspiration.

As the new Netflix series Wednesday has been making its splash on the video-streaming platform, it’s no wonder the iconic characters’ fashion senses have made their way into the mainstream.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes stuns on the red carpet in lacy black look

Caelynn’s all-black look featured a floor-length gown that seamlessly hugged her curves from top to bottom.

The neckline, which was almost off the shoulder, featured a peak of the lace that was featured throughout the dress.

The uniqueness of the piece comes from the intricate lace cutouts, which spanned across Caelynn’s arms, chest, and midsection.

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

She paired the stunning dress with diamond jewelry, accessorized black stilettos, and a simple black clutch.

She first shared a close-up view of her dress on her Instagram Stories, where she added the text, “Inspired by Morticia Addams.”

Caelynn later uploaded a few shots of her and Dean on the red carpet, which showed off his suave ensemble that consisted of a white button-up, black trousers, and a cheetah-print suit jacket.

The snaps also showed the more intricate details of her outfit, including the gold butterfly clips that fastened to her heels.

Lucky for fans, Caelynn was not shy in sharing her outfit details with various tags on the photos. She credited accessory designer Sophia Webster in her shoe shot, Dangelo Joyeria for her jewelry, and Blumarine for her dress.

While the former BIP contestant’s feed is primarily stocked with outfit shares and clips of her incredible travels, Caelynn also doesn’t pass up the opportunity to take a break from it all to relax at home.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes shares her relaxing day with ESPA Skincare

Recently, Caelynn proudly endorsed a brand that left her feeling like she was at the spa while in her own bathtub.

The skincare line, ESPA, touts itself as “The home of holistic wellbeing designed to provide inner calm.”

Caelynn’s recent post showed her loading up her tub with bath salts from the company, as well as setting the mood with one of their scented candles.

With a wedding on the way, it’s no wonder Caelynn is enjoying her downtime more than ever before the planning picks up in the coming months.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.