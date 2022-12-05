Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert strike prom poses at Jingle Ball

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. Pic credit: ABC

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and fiance Dean Unglert gave major prom vibes during Jingle Ball.

The Bachelor Nation couple was in Los Angeles for the star-studded iHeartRadio gathering and proved they know how to clean up nicely.

Caelynn and Dean walked the red carpet at the event, and Caelynn shared photos from their outing with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The pair were all smiles and looked quite in love as they prepare to become husband and wife.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 stars made headlines this year when it was revealed Dean had finally popped the question to Caelynn.

The couple has shared more details about their wedding plans since news first broke about their engagement.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are all smiles at Jingle Ball

Caelynn Miller-Keyes sizzled at this year’s Jingle Ball and posted photos in her skintight dress as she and Dean cuddled up for holiday snaps.

In the opening photo, Caelynn posed solo while wearing a formfitting black dress with thin straps. The attire perfectly hugged her curves.

Caelynn wore her hair parted down the middle and straight, and she accessorized with subtle gold jewelry.

In the second photo, Dean joined Caelynn as they struck a signature prom pose, with Dean standing behind Caelynn and wrapping his arms around her torso.

Dean wore a tan jacket and white tee, and both Dean and Caleynn flashed their pearly whites while looking to the side.

The backdrop embodied the Christmas spirit with glowing string lights and large red and white candy canes.

Dean and Caelynn beamed up at each other while in their prom pose for the final photo of the post.

Caelynn acknowledged the prom vibes of their pose in her caption that read, “Jingle ball or prom,” with a Christmas tree emoji.

Dean also shared one of their “prom” photos to his Instagram Stories while referring to Caelynn as his “hot date.”

Pic credit: @deanie_babies/Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes promotes ESPA skincare

With her large social media platform, Caelynn has partnered with and promoted several brands and products.

In early November, Caelynn shared a video practicing self-care and pampering as she enjoyed a bath and tended to her skin.

Caelynn lit a candle while also using various ESPA products.

She captioned the post, “A relaxing day at home with @espaskincare🧖🏼‍♀️ their products make me feel like I’m at the spa #ESPASkincare.”

Fans must stay tuned to see if Caelynn and Dean have more to say about their upcoming wedding and marriage.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.