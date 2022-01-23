Bryan Abasolo says he’s ‘just stretchin’ in shirtless thirst trap showing off ripped abs

The Bachelorette Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay. Pic credit: ABC

Season 13 winner of The Bachelorette, Bryan Abasolo, just rocked the internet with his latest Instagram post.

The thirst trap, as his wife Rachel Lindsay would call it, shows off the chiropractor’s impressive physique, including rock solid abs, as he poses shirtless. The 41-year-old proves hard work and good nutrition really does pay off.

Abasolo lives up to his nickname of Dr. Abs by flexing and modeling his incredible six-pack abs and toned torso. He captioned his photo saying, “just stretchin’ my neck” as if that’s what fans are really looking at and focused on.

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay’s happily every after

In 2017, Bryan joined Rachel Lindsay’s historic season of The Bachelorette where she was the first African-American bachelorette in the franchise’s history. The two made a strong connection from the beginning, and in the end, he beat out 30 other men to win Rachel’s heart.

The couple got engaged at the end of the season and in August of 2019, they had a romantic destination wedding in Cancun, Mexico.

In the beginning of the marriage, the pair had a long-distance relationship with Rachel working in Los Angeles, California while Bryan was living in Miami. In 2021, Bryan announced that he would be moving to California to be closer to his wife.

Life after The Bachelorette

Since leaving the popular ABC show, Bryan’s life seems to be pretty sweet. Not only did he marry the love of his life, but his business as a chiropractor continued to boom with his growing stardom.

He teamed up with The Bachelorette alum, Mike Johnson, to form a podcast called Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation. The duo spends each episode discussing news about the franchise, and they also discuss real-life relationship issues.

Bryan has also been very supportive of his wife Rachel’s blossoming career. She currently co-hosts a podcast with former TMZ reporter, Van Lathan, titled Higher Learning. But she doesn’t stop there. In fact, Rachel is also a news correspondent for Extra, and has written a book that is available for pre-order.

Over the years, the couple has been open about the ups and downs they’ve faced since leaving The Bachelorette. This includes Rachel’s controversial interview with Chris Harrison. However, they have chosen to battle the storms together, and hope to one day start a family.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.