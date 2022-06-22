Brittany Cartwright shows off plunging swimsuit in pool day with Pump Rules co-stars

Former Vanderpump Rules star Britany Cartwright shares pool day with co-stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright showed off her slim figure once again, this time while splashing around with her co-stars and their little ones.

In celebration of Father’s Day, Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor gathered with several of their friends for a joint event. Taking in the sun and warm weather, the couple gathered with Lala Kent and her daughter Ocean, along with Scheana Shay, her partner Brock Davies, and their daughter Summer Moon.

Taking to social media, Brittany shared snaps from their fun pool day while wishing Jax Taylor a Happy Father’s Day.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shows off weight loss progress during pool day with co-stars

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a series of pictures from the group’s Father’s Day weekend celebration. And naturally, her little family of three took center stage.

In the first shot shared by the Pump Rules alum, Brittany stands next to Jax while holding Cruz on her hip. Rocking a plunging green one-piece bathing suit, Brittany was all smiles as Jax gazed lovingly at their son.

The second picture captured some candid group action. Lala Kent, Brittany, Scheana Shay, and their little ones were all sitting side-by-side while splashing in the pool.

While their mothers all donned classic swimwear, the babies were dressed in adorable swimsuits of their own.

The final shot showed the ladies and babies a little better prepared for the camera shutter. While Lala was blowing kisses to the camera, Brittany and Scheana flashed their own toothy grins.

Brittany captioned the post simply, “Happy Father’s Day @mrjaxtaylor 😍🥰.”

Brittany shares weight loss progress with followers

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany became a spokesperson for the weight loss company Jenny Craig back in January. Since joining the program, Brittany has lost over 30lbs and has continuously kept her followers updated on her progress.

At the time, Brittany told People, “I want to be the best version of myself for my son.”

She continued, “Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle and something I’ve been very vocal about with my community.”

in more recent posts, Brittany showed off her weight loss by fitting back into a dress that she hadn’t worn since before baby Cruz’s birth in April 2021.

Brittany captioned the post, “This is an appreciation post for fitting into a dress I used to wear pre Cruzy! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Wwoo hooooo! 💪🏼💝 Jenny Works!”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.