Brittany Cartwright poses alongside Pump Rules co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay for bikini photo op

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is thriving and taking in all the summer fun with her former co-stars and friends.

Despite making her exit alongside husband Jax Taylor ahead of filming for Season 9 back in 2021, Brittany and Jax have continued to maintain the friendships made while on the show, and in typical Pump Rules fashion, all their fun in the sun was shared with their fans and followers online.

While enjoying the hot weather in California, Brittany joined the likes of her former co-stars Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and their sweet babies for some pool time. Naturally, the group also took a moment to pose with their babies and show off their bikini bodies.

Brittany Cartwright joins former Pump Rules co-stars for fun in the sun

Over on Scheana’s Instagram grid, the mom of one shared a series of pictures from the group get-together and managed to capture plenty of smiling faces – and some bikini confidence as well.

In the first shot, Scheana shared a selfie snap of her and 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon all smiles posed next to an also smiling Brittany and her 1-year-old son Cruz.

While Scheana showed off in a red and white gingham print bikini with her hair pulled back and sunglasses set atop her head, Brittany opted to show off her ample chest instead in a plunging olive green one piece. The bathing suit showed off Brittany’s assets with Cruz perched on her hip.

In the next shot, Scheana and Brittany are joined by their friend and co-star Lala Kent for yet another smiling photo op. Like Scheana, Lala wore a barely-there string bikini and smiled wide with her daughter Ocean also propped up on her hip.

The last two photos featured more variations of another three-way picture with the Pump Rules friends cuddling their little ones.

Scheana simply captioned the post, “Built in best friends for life 🥰”

Vanderpump Rules stars and fans leave love for the bikini-clad group

Taking to the post’s comment section, fans, followers, and Vanderpump Rules alums alike shared some serious love for the ladies.

Fired VPR star Kristen Doute commented, “cuuuuuties!! love you all.”

Lala and Brittany couldn’t help but comment as well. Lala left a single red heart emoji while Brittany shared a string of the same emoji in response.

Brittany’s husband, and Vanderpump Rules OG, Jax Taylor shared a similar sentiment and commented with yet another red heart emoji showing love for his longtime friends and little family.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.