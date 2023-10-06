Brittany Cartwright looks slim and trim after 40 lb. weight loss

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has had an impressive weight loss journey and recently updated her fans and followers with another look at her stunning success.

The mom of one started her journey shortly after the arrival of her son, Cruz, in April 2021.

Brittany was heavily trolled throughout her pregnancy, with many criticizing her weight gain. She was also shamed by social media users who incessantly compared her to her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay, who were also pregnant at the same time.

Once she received the all-clear from her doctor to begin working out again after giving birth, Brittany wasted no time getting back in the gym.

Around that same time, Brittany also made the exciting announcement that she was the newest spokesperson for weight loss giant Jenny Craig.

Since joining the program and getting her health back on track, Jax Taylor’s wife has continued to keep her followers updated on social media. And her recent share is no exception.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a side-by-side set of full-body selfies to share her most recent beauty find.

The comparison photos set to show the results of a new supplement she’s been taking that reportedly helps with “detox” and “debloating.”

In the first shot, Brittany stands in her signature pose with a hand on her hip. Her hair was undone and piled high into a messy bun at the top of her head. She went casual in her attire with a low-cut, black tank top and matching black sweats.

In contrast, the second selfie showed the “after” version of the Kentucky native. With her hair now down and freshly straightened, Brittany dazzled in a pale pink top and fitted pair of high-rise jeans.

She captioned the post, writing, “I tried the viral detox+debloat supplements from @jshealthvitamins and they are magical. I was feeling so gross and bloated then woahhh, these worked so well. The hype around these are real!! 1-2 hours and the bloat was gone!”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Rumors swirl that Brittany is pregnant with baby No. 2

While her Instagram Stories highlight her continued health journey, another social media post by the reality television star had followers wondering if she was actually keeping a secret.

On her Instagram grid, Brittany shared a carousel post of her summer fun. The post included shots of days at the fair, fun with family, and even a few selfies.

However, as reported by Monsters and Critics, some followers also seemed to spot what looked like a baby bump on the 34-year-old.

The speculation made its way into Brittany’s comment section, with numerous users directly asking the beauty if she was indeed pregnant again.

Brittany has yet to respond to any of the inquiries.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.