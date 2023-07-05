Brittany Cartwright looks fit and fabulous in a swimsuit for day out with Bachelor Nation stars

Brittany Cartwright showed off her confidence in a new set of Instagram photos.

The former Vanderpump Rules star had a good time on the California waters this past weekend and was not shy about what she revealed to her followers.

“Is it still called a thirst trap if you’re married? Cabooooooo lol,” Brittany wrote as the caption to her Instagram post.

Within the post, Brittany shared three photos, two featuring her in a black bathing suit and heels while leaning against a boat rating.

Her husband, Jax Taylor, didn’t miss a beat when it came time to show support for his wife.

It wasn’t that long ago that Brittany and Jax stunned on the red carpet.

Brittany Cartwright having fun in Cabo San Lucas

The third photo in the Instagram post shared below shows who Brittany has been having some fun with.

In addition to Brittany, the image features Abigail Heringer from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Rachel Recchia from The Bachelor, Giannina Milady Gibelli from Love is Blind, and Serena Pitt from The Bachelor.

Brittany’s friends were also not shy about sharing a picture of their bikinis from behind.

More posts from the ladies on Brittany’s trip

Rachel Recchia also shared photos from the trip on her Instagram page, with one of them depicting the women with their hands up as the boat moves.

The other women commented on Rachel’s post, indicating how much fun they had together.

“How it started v how it ended,” Rachel wrote as the caption to her post.

“Means it was a great weekend!! 😂,” wrote Abigail.

“Brittany is my spirit animal,” Gianna noted.

“Hahahahah I’m dead 😂💀,” Brittany posted.

The women enjoy their trip to Cabo. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Giannina Milady Gibelli shared a fun montage of video clips on her own page.

After appearing on Love is Blind, it seems clear that Giannina is having much fun with people from Bachelor Nation.

And let’s not forget Serena Pitt, who also took photos at the front of the yacht that the ladies enjoyed.

“First yacht day was a huge success,” Serena captioned her post.

Serena also provided glimpses from inside their boat and a look at some tasty food she enjoyed on the trip.

It looked like she had fun soaking up the sun.

Many photos from this Cabo trip have surfaced on social media, and it would not be surprising if the ladies shared more of them in the future.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.