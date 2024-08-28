Brittany Cartwright is getting her ‘sparkle back’ amid divorce from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright is moving on.

The Valley star filed for divorce from Jax Taylor this week after five years of marriage and is now looking to the future.

As filming for Season 2 of the Bravo series continues, the Kentucky native seems focused on herself in the aftermath.

Of course, all of the relationship drama with Jax will be captured on the show because Bravo keeps the cameras rolling for longer to capture significant life events for the cast.

In fact, production resumed earlier this year to capture the fallout of their initial separation, which played out on screen during the freshman finale.

In a new social media post on Instagram, it seems Brittany has had a post-Jax glow-up.

The Vanderpump Rules alum shared a photo in a pink dress and posing for the photo opportunity.

Brittany seemingly shades Jax in the caption of the photo

The caption is pretty telling.

“Getting my sparkle back,” she wrote, which sounds like a direct dig at her ex-husband.

During an emotionally-charged episode of The Valley earlier this year, Brittany admitted that she felt like he was “sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle.”

“How much more of this can I possibly take? I’m starting to realize all the little things that I have put up with for all nine years of my life.”

The one-time couple’s relationship was initially charted on Vanderpump Rules, with Brittany dumping him several times, one of them being after he cheated on her with co-star Faith Stowers.

Despite those red flags, Brittany accepted Jax’s proposal in 2018 and married him in Kentucky one year later.

Their wedding aired as part of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, and even up to the event, there were red flags that made viewers question how long they would last.

Jax and Brittany’s issues have been on TV for years

The Valley Season 1, which marked their return to the small screen after over four years away, quickly highlighted that some of their issues had grown substantially.

It will be interesting to see Brittany on The Valley away from Jax because her storyline across both of her shows so far has been largely driven by her relationship.

Jax and Brittany are not the only couple to end their relationship ahead of The Valley Season 2.

Jesse and Michelle Lally are divorcing after filming the first season. Both are expected to return for the next season, so we’re sure the show will dive into the aftermath of their split.

The Valley is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is expected to premiere on Bravo in 2025. You can Stream Season 1 on Peacock.