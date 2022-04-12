Brittany Cartwright in swimsuit with plunging neckline shows off major weight loss

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shows off her impressive weight loss in a colorful bathing suit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is making real strides in her weight loss journey and recently put her current results on display.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, in January, Brittany announced she had signed on to be the newest spokesperson for the massive weight loss company Jenny Craig. In addition to the healthy food provided by the company, Brittany has remained focused on her fitness and overall wellness in a bid to lose a total of 30lbs.

The decision to reclaim her health came after she welcomed her first child, son Cruz, with husband Jax Taylor in April 2021. Brittany made no attempt to hide the insecurities that popped up for her during her pregnancy and frequently posted inspirational content to social media for her followers about her gratitude for her body.

In her newer posts to social media, it’s clear that Brittany’s confidence has grown exponentially since starting her health journey.

Pump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shows off latest weight loss progress in colorful bathing suit

Brittany has been working diligently to get her health back on track and lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy with baby Cruz — and it’s certainly paying off.

Although Brittany has remained gentle on herself about her weight gain, often thanking her body for helping to create her greatest blessing, she also acknowledged her desire to get back into shape.

In a recent post, captured by a Bravo fan’s Instagram page, Brittany flaunted her assets in a plunging, colorfully striped bathing suit. She struck a fierce pose for a mirror selfie, complete with a set of shades.

Brittany has continued to maintain some semblance of confidence through each step of her weight loss so far, but it’s clear that her confidence is growing steadily as she continues on.

Brittany winds up in the emergency room while in Florida to attend a friend’s wedding

While Brittany is seemingly enjoying her newfound body confidence, she recently encountered a scary situation that ended with her in the emergency room.

Brittany, Jax, and Cruz traveled to Florida so Brittany could act as a bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding. However, after coming into contact with an unknown allergen, Brittany’s body broke out in welts and hives. The reaction was so bad that she required medical attention.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a shot of herself sitting in a hospital bed. She held up one arm to show off her swelling and rash. The reaction also spread to her face and one of her eyes appeared to almost be swelled shut.

Thankfully, Brittany updated her followers to say she received an IV and was well enough to be discharged just in time to partake in the wedding festivities.

Despite the scary situation, Brittany and Jax took full advantage of their Florida getaway and shared some sweet beach moments on social media as well.

“Salty kisses 😘☀️,” Brittany captioned one particular post.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.