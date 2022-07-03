Brittany Cartwright impresses in plunging yellow dress with behind-the-scenes photo shoot

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright gave followers a behind the scenes look at a recent photo shoot with Jenny Craig. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

There’s no shortage of proud moments when it comes to Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright’s ongoing weight loss journey. The mom of one began making changes to her fitness routine and lifestyle following the April 2021 birth of her son Cruz whom she shares with husband Jax Taylor.

Along the way, Brittany has kept her fans and followers updated each step of the way. Shortly after opening up about her desire to get back into shape following the birth of her son, Brittany became a spokesperson for weight-loss giant Jenny Craig. Since joining the program, Brittany has lost over 30 pounds and boasts the perks of the program.

In a recent post to social media, Brittany let her followers in on some behind-the-scenes fun as she continues her collaboration with the Jenny Craig program — and her progress is certainly impressive.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright gives followers a look behind the scenes

Over on her Instagram, Brittany was beaming with pride as she shared a video clip showing off behind the scenes footage from her most recent photo shoot to promote the program.

Starting off strong, Brittany strutted her stuff in a gorgeous orange maxi wrap dress. She was turned away from the camera in the long sleeve number and finally turned to the camera with a massive smile on her face.

In the following clips, cameras clicked and Brittany struck her best poses to put her impressive figure on full display. The photo shoot included several outfit changes, including another maxi dress.

The second dress upped the ante, with thin straps, a plunging neck line, and a leg slit up to the heavens.

Naturally, no promo post would be complete without the signature poses around the program’s products of pre-portioned food.

Brittany captured the post, “BTS of my @jennycraigofficial shoot at home! I’m feeling great!”

Brittany’s costars show love for her accomplishments

Brittany’s comment section was flooded with support for the former Pump Rules star. This also included some of her closest friends and former costars.

Brittany’s husband Jax took the top spot in the post’s comment section where he shared, “🔥 Hot wife alert!!!”

Scheana Shay also made an appearance in support of her friend and shared that she was proud of how far her former castmate had come on her journey.

“SO PROUD OF YOU BABE!!!! 🔥🔥,” she wrote.

And fired star Kristen Doute also came out to show Brittany some love, “I am so insanely proud of you!! 😍👏.”

Jenny Craig’s official Instagram page also showed up for their newest spokesperson and commented, “Feeling great and looking amazing!”

Brittany’s journey isn’t quite over yet, and the star is bound to continue sharing her progress with fans and followers.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.