Brittany Bree on The Voice: Who is the singer and what is her Instagram

Brittany Bree on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice is setting up their teams for the season and the four coaches are picking and choosing their favorite competitors.

Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are joined this season by new coach Ariana Grande, and they have had a lot of great singers and performers to choose from.

One of these new singers is a woman named Brittany Bree, who came out in the blind auditions and performed a great song for the coaches and fans in attendance.

Who is Brittany Bree on The Voice?

Brittany Bree is a contestant on The Voice who had everyone talking before she ever appeared on the show itself.

That is because the sneak peek for Monday night’s blind audition episode saw her performing a number that had all four chairs turning for her and the battle began.

Brittany Bree sang The Weeknd’s Call Out My Name and all four judges – John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson – all turned for her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Check out that preview below.

That video had over 39,000 likes and she hadn’t even appeared on the show yet.

Legend and Ariana both turned at the same time first. Both coaches were on their feet dancing. When she hit a big note, Kelly turned next. The last to turn was Blake, who turned when she hit her last note.

Ariana called her “unbelievable” and said she loved her voice, her tone, and her runs. She complimented the fullness, soul, and texture and then said the intention showed through.

John Legend said that she had a voice that just grabbed them and he was shocked that she had never sung outside of the church before.

Kelly Clarkson said Brittany was a great storyteller. She also said that if Brittney isn’t in the finals, there is something wrong.

Blake Shelton then buried the other coaches and pitched himself.

So, who is Brittany Bree?

Brittany is from Dallas, Texas. She grew up performing and singing in church, and as she said to the judges, this was her first time to ever sing outside of the church.

Where can you find Brittany Bree on Instagram?

Brittany Bree is on Instagram and you can find her at @brittanybree_sings.

Her bio reveals her name is Brittany Black and she calls herself a mother, a bold soul, a confident speaker, a soulful singer, and a worshiper.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.