Brittany Banks shares sizzling bikini pic with 90 Day Fiance fans

Brittany Banks looked remarkable in a recent bikini picture she shared with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Brittany Banks stunned fans on social media with a bikini picture in Mexico.

The 29-year-old loves to show off her curves on Instagram, and although Brittany has been known to heavily filter and edit her photos, she still gets support from 90 Day fans who think she is stunning.

When Brittany was on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alongside her ex-fiance Yazan Abu Hurira, her risque Instagram photos got them both in trouble with Yazan’s family.

Since that relationship has been over, Brittany uses her Instagram freely to showcase her figure and do promotions.

Brittany Banks shared a bikini picture in Mexico with 90 Day Fiance fans

In an Instagram post, Brittany shared a picture of herself in a leopard bikini posing in front of a plunge pool surrounded by stone.

She geotagged the picture to be in Tulum, Mexico, and captioned it, “tranquila.”

Brittany posed with her arms behind her back and one leg stepping out of the water.

It’s unclear if she went on the trip with anybody since she didn’t tag anyone and didn’t offer any insight on her trip through the post.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Brittany has admitted to at least having her breasts augmented and liposuction to achieve her curvaceous look.

90 Day Diaries viewers were not happy to see Brittany Banks

Brittany appeared on the second episode of Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries and viewers did not have positive reactions to her air time.

Brittany rubbed a lot of the 90 Day audience, and her fellow cast members, the wrong way when she was a no-show to The Single Life Tell All. Many felt her behavior was selfish and immature and called for her to no longer appear in the franchise.

Given her poor behavior, 90 Day Diaries viewers were not thrilled to see Brittany within the franchise again.

Nonetheless, viewers found out that Brittany got her braces off and has been dating a jeweler in Atlanta but was scared of getting into a relationship because she was scared of titles.

Since she was a part of 90 Day Diaries, it’s possible that viewers will be seeing more of her in the future whether they like it or not.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.