Brittany Banks shares major career news with 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and The Single Life star Brittany Banks appears to be branching out into a new career endeavor. She shared news of a major career move through her Instagram.

Brittany shared an edited schoolgirl-style picture of herself holding her cat as the first picture in her announcement, and news of what she did was in the following picture.

Brittany has apparently been hard at work taking real estate classes and she celebrated the completion of her 63-hour course with 90 Day Fiance fans.

In her appearance on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All, Brittany promoted her rapping career and made no mention of the real estate endeavor.

Brittany Banks announced a career change to 90 Day Fiance fans

Brittany posted a picture of herself in glasses holding her cat Maxine with a pen in her mouth to introduce the second picture she shared, which was of her diploma in real estate. Her dog Max was also slightly visible in the picture.

Why Brittany chose to style the introduction of her accomplishment the way she did is unknown, but she did tease 90 Day fans in her caption.

The caption read, “Max, Maxine, & I have been keeping a very big secret but now I can finally share the amazing news. Swipe Right for Maxine’s Cute little announcement. I have been doing everything I said I wanted to do this year. Every single thing.”

Brittany added hashtags like, “#GoalCrusher,” and “FreeAgent.”

If 90 Day fans swiped right on Brittany’s post they would be able to see the diploma she presented for completing the “Real Estate 63-Hour Sales Associate Pre-License Course.”

90 Day Fiance fans noticed something weird about Brittany Banks’ foot in a recent picture

In a recent picture on Instagram, Brittany was promoting luxury travel, but her followers were more concerned with an oddity happening with her foot.

In the comments, Brittany admitted to several curious fans that she had liked the way her right foot looked better, so she photoshopped it onto her left foot. That made her one visible foot, her left foot, look backward.

Brittany has been known to use heavy filters and editing tactics on her posts on social media, but this faux pas was a new one for her.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.