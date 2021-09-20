Brittany Banks finally speaks out, explains her absence at 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

Brittany Banks explains 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All absence. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life star Brittany Banks is finally speaking out about her absence from the Tell All which aired months ago. Brittany was a cast member on the first installment of the Discovery+ show — which featured singles from several of the 90 Day Fiance franchises as they maneuvered the dating world.

The former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star did not show up after the series ended to discuss the season. However, the guy she was dating, Terence made an appearance and he had quite a bit to say about Brittany. But now she’s speaking out!

Brittany Banks explains her absence from Tell All

The 90 Day: The Single Life star sat down with Shaun Robinson for 90 Day Fiance Bares all, and explained her absences from the Tell All.

Brittany noted that she had every intention of showing up but had a major issue that involved her hair.

Entertainment Tonight obtained a clip of Brittany’s recent sit-down where she explained that the day before the Tell All she informed producers that her hairstylist had canceled last minute.

“They were trying to find me a couple [of] hairstylists and she assured me, so I was like okay maybe I will go…so I got on the plane--cause I really wasn’t gonna even get on the plane cause I was telling them, ‘I don’t think I can make this happen with my hair.'”

However, Brittany claimed when she arrived the stylist didn’t seem to know what she was doing, “I get there, she didn’t know how to do it at all, she didn’t have the products at all..”

The reality TV personality said she was going to try and make it work but then something or someone changed her mind.

Brittany Banks talks ex-boyfriend Terence

The 90 Day: The Single Life star continued to explain her absence from the Tell All and interestingly her ex-boyfriend Terence had something to do with that.

“I was doing my hair and as I was doing that Terence was just calling, calling, calling, calling…I just felt like, you know what, this is too much I’m [gonna] be around too many energies I don’t wanna be around. Everything is just going so bad, I felt like the spirit was just telling me ‘this is not where you need to be right now.”

The aspiring rapper was also asked if she thinks Terence was hurt because she didn’t show up to the Tell All.

“I think Terence’s ego was hurt,” responded Brittany. “I think he definitely felt like I was gonna come back to him and I didn’t and I think his ego was hurt because of it.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.