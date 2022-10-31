Brittany and Jason Aldean show off their best Halloween looks over the years

Jason and Brittany go all out for Halloween every year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brittany and Jason Aldean are clearly Halloween enthusiasts.

The mega-star couple takes spooky season very seriously, and they proved it with some throwback pics of their costumes.

Never one to shy away from sharing her looks with her fans, Brittany shared several photos of herself and Jason clad in previous Halloween costumes on her Instagram Stories.

Labeling the first shot from 2018, the Aldeans went for a Star Wars-themed look. Along with their now 4-year-old son Memphis, Jason and Brittany donned their best Star Wars gear.

For his part, Jason dressed as Harrison Ford’s iconic character, Han Solo, complete with a lightsaber. Little Memphis dressed as Yoda with his floppy green ears, and Brittany went all out dressed as Han Solo’s loyal sidekick, Chewbacca, donning a head-to-toe furry costume with a cross-shoulder bandolier.

In 2019, the couple went with a Game of Thrones theme. Brittany donned a Daenerys Targaryen costume while Jason knelt before her, dressed as Jon Snow. She captioned the pic, “Your grace.”

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

In 2020, Brittany and Jason showed off their sense of humor in their costumes. Modeled after the popular Netflix documentary from the same year, Tiger King, Jason dressed as Joe Maldonado-Passage, AKA Joe Exotic, while Brittany dressed as his former lover, John Finlay.

For last year’s Halloween get-ups, the Aldeans hit the mark in their Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers costumes. Brittany looked like the legendary country superstar with her bleach-blonde wig as she held a microphone, wearing a black flowy dress and matching heels. Jason played the part in a white wig and faux white beard, also holding a microphone as he and Brittany pretended to perform for a crowd.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Over on her Instagram Feed, Brittany shared some video footage of herself and Jason in their 2020 and 2021 Halloween costumes.

“The countdown to Halloween is on!! ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️,” she captioned the post.

In the first video, Jason donned a knee brace, imitating Joe Exotic’s gait, as he lip-synced to the Netflix star’s song, I Saw a Tiger. In the second slide, the couple mimicked a performance by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, serenading their fans with Islands in the Stream.

The variety of looks joins Brittany’s latest costume this year – she channeled Britney Spears in her iconic Oops!…I Did It Again red latex jumpsuit.

Brittany has turned her love of fashion and beauty into brands Xo Britt Aldean and Brittany + Kasi

Brittany shares her love of fashion and beauty with her millions of followers on Instagram. The blonde beauty has parlayed this into her brands, Xo Britt Aldean, a line of clip-in hair extensions, as well as her clothing lines.

She runs a clothing line alongside Jason’s sister, Kasi, called Brittany + Kasi, where she offers apparel, headwear, drinkware, and stickers. In addition, on her website, Brittany offers her fans links to her favorite outfits.

On her website, Brittany touts, “I love all things beauty, fashion, and America and love sharing tips and outfit inspo with my followers:) So whether you came to shop my clothing, or check out some of my favorite things, I’m glad you’re here!”