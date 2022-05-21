Britni Thornton from The Challenge shows off her ‘summer glow’ with pink bikini in Miami Beach

Britni Thornton during The Challenge: Vendettas season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Ahead of what could be a record-breaking heatwave in the Northeast, former Are You the One? and The Challenge star Britni Thornton may have started a heatwave of her own.

She showed off a stunning image of herself rocking a pink bikini in Miami Beach, Florida, as she basked in the sun’s warm glow.

It was the latest image to arrive from a photoshoot with her castmates which took place several weeks ago and featured several former finalists from The Challenge.

Britni Thornton stuns in pink bikini photos from Miami Beach

Britni, originally from Georgia, seemed to be enjoying the Sunshine State as she met up with castmates Natalie Negrotti and Melissa Reeves several weeks ago.

The trio spent some time together on an Instagram Live session to answer fans’ questions about The Challenge before getting into lingerie or bikinis for some photoshoots.

One of those photoshoots included castmate Tori Deal, as they presented a steamy image in time for the Easter holiday. After that, Britni headed out with Natalie and Melissa for her birthday celebration, as they cruised in the waters of Miami Beach on a small boat along with castmate Jozea Flores.

On Thursday, Britni showed off another photo from that Miami Beach trip, this time of her all smiles in a pink string bikini as she appears to be climbing up a ladder for the boat or dock. A sleek yacht is sitting in the water behind her in the picture, with the gorgeous blue sky also on display.

A second image features the former AYTO star giving a more serious look with her head turned to the side. One hand is holding something for support, and the other hand is provocatively tugging on the string of her bikini bottom.

“Summer glow,” Britni captioned the photo series, also giving credit to Shein for the bikini and Mandaline Photography for the pictures.

Britni also shared Shein lingerie haul

Shein appears to be a favorite shopping option for Britni, as she shared a lingerie haul featuring some of their items a week ago.

The IG clip included her modeling some stunning selections in orange, pink, black, and even a green teddy, with Britni wearing some interesting pointy ears and holding her cat up for the video.

After revealing her final pink lingerie selection, Britni blows a kiss to the viewers to close out the haul clip.

Britni, 31, last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning season, her third appearance on the show. She previously appeared on Dirty 30 and Vendettas before returning for Final Reckoning, where she teamed up with her ex Chuck Mowery.

Those seasons also saw Britni become closer with Brad Fiorenza. They eventually started a relationship, although the couple split up years ago.

There’s no word on if or when Britni might return to the competition series. As of this report, a Vevmo forum thread doesn’t include Britni amongst “up in the air” cast members for Season 38, although her recent photoshoot friend Melissa Reeves is.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.