Brielle Biermann’s ‘true life’ is in a bikini

Brielle Biermann wore a pink and orange bikini while in Miami. Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann is on the mend.

The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed she recently suffered from a bout of food poisoning. She appears to have recovered well and is back to wearing sexy bikinis while showing off her assets.

After growing up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy, Brielle has quite the following.

Brielle Biermann shows off body in sexy two-piece

On Instagram, Brielle Bierman continues to celebrate hot girl summer as she shares another one of her bikinis in a place that looks like paradise.

This time, Miami, Florida, is where Brielle is vacationing. She has recently spent quite a bit of time in the Bahamas but is back in the States.

The Don’t Be Tardy star captioned her post, “true life- i live in a bikini.”

Showing off her pink and orange swirl string bikini, Brielle showed off her suit in four different photos. Two were taken while looking up at her sitting on the balcony, and two were taken with her posing.

Bikinis are a Brielle thing, as she posts plenty of pictures in them on her Instagram page. She recently shared a sexy photoshoot from her time in the Bahamas. The reality TV star wore a thong bikini for the occasion, which garnered plenty of attention.

What is Brielle Biermann up to these days?

It’s been a very busy year for Brielle Biermann. She underwent jaw surgery last August and shared her progress with an update. It wasn’t a cosmetic procedure; it was necessary for her well-being.

With Don’t Be Tardy canceled, Brielle has been working on her collaborations as a social media influencer, helping her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, model for her Salty K swim line, and spending a lot of time enjoying the warm weather in various bikinis.

Her relationship with her mom and sister, Ariana, is still incredibly tight. The Biermanns had allowed viewers to follow their journey for several seasons before Bravo canceled the show. Brielle’s appearance has changed quite a bit since she was introduced as a young girl, but she doesn’t seem to mind being questioned about cosmetic procedures she’s had.

Living her best life in bikinis seems to be Brielle Biermann’s goal, and she is acing the assignment. Whether she is in Miami posing with her assets on display or in the Bahamas with her buns out, she is certainly turning up the heat and embodying hot girl summer.