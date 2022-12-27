Brielle Biermann looked fit in a black bikini. Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann is anything but shy.

The blonde beauty and daughter of former The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, is constantly showcasing her newest adventures, many of which happen in the Bahamas.

From killer swimsuits to barely-there clothing, Brielle isn’t afraid to show off her work at the gym.

In a recent share to her Instagram Story, Brielle Biermann showed off her incredibly toned body in a bandeau black bikini while taking a mirror selfie.

It was a throwback photo to May, but she looked like a million bucks. Her blonde hair framed her face and hung down past her shoulders. She appeared bare-faced but made sure her nails were on point for the selfie.

While a location wasn’t tagged, it could easily have been during one of her many trips to the Bahamas in 2022.

Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann ‘lives in a bikini’

The former Don’t Be Tardy star spends plenty of time in a bikini, and she isn’t afraid to show off her toned abs.

In a share on her Instagram page, Brielle Biermann captioned a photo of herself in a pinky bikini, “true life- i live in a bikini”

Scrolling through her social media page proves that Brielle was made to wear swimsuits. She has worn swimsuits and bikinis, though her page is mostly filled with bikinis versus one-pieces.

KAB Cosmetics

KAB Cosmetics is a company founded by Kim, Ariana, and Brielle Biermann. Hence the KAB name. It is a cosmetics company, and the branding part of the business and some of the other stuff were featured on Don’t Be Tardy.

The company is 100 percent cruelty-free and prides itself in sharing that with the world. It partners with PETA and Leaping Bunny, keeping them accountable for their claims.

Initially, KAB allowed the Biermann girls to create their own lip kits based on personal preferences, and it has grown since then. Now, they offer a variety of products, including palettes and blushes.

While it isn’t a huge discussion on Brielle’s social media, she often poses for campaigns for the brand, including one with her mom, Kim, and sisters, Ariana.

Brielle Biermann has a lot going on for her right now. Between KAB Cosmetics and her frequent trips to the sand, the blonde beauty has a life anyone would dream about. She works hard in the gym to keep her fit figure, but she always plays hard when time allows.