Brielle Biermann is showing off her killer figure in a dressed-up bikini look, charging for the privilege. The 25-year-old reality star and daughter to Kim Zolciak-Biermann upped her influencer game in an Instagram share ahead of the weekend, posting for her 1.3 million followers and shouting out a brand everyone’s heard of.

The blonde bombshell was name-dropping fast-fashion retailer Shein, telling fans about the look she’s “obsessed” with and even offering a sweet discount.

Brielle Biermann stuns while earning cash

Sharing two outdoor photos, Brielle posed amid greenery and backed by a luxurious-looking property, going for a bright green and spring-ready look that more than flaunted her fit figure.

The Don’t Be Tardy star posed all golden tan and abs in a bandeau-style, strapless, and knotted bikini top, going itty bitty and pairing her upper with a slit and sarong-like skirt. The party-ready look, also appropriate for the beach, came paired with low-heeled slides in muted gray, and it’s all available at Shein.

Brielle posed standing and rocking low-key makeup in her opening snap, then returning with a crouch-down in her second shot.

“Obsessed with this set from @sheinofficial 💚✨ Use my code “15BRIELLE” for an extra 15% off the entire @shein_us site! Click the link in my bio to shop the new #SHEINmusicfestival Collection🌵 #SHEINpartner,” she wrote.

Also promoting Shein in 2022 is 37-year-old reality star Khloe Kardashian. Brielle is also known for promoting the self-tanning brand Loving Tan on her social media, followed by stars including rapper Nicki Minaj, model Amelia Hamlin, and former BFF to Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen.

How much is Brielle Biermann getting paid?

As to what Brielle might have earned from her post, it’s all down to her following. Experts over at Vox have broken down potential pay for Instagram influencers, where earnings correlate with following.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post,” the outlet states.

Brielle elsewhere remains a talking point for continuing to deny having had plastic surgery on her face, although she has undergone corrective surgery on her jaw, making 2021 headlines for the double jaw surgery procedure to treat her TMJ. In 2018, she stated: “My face is fat right now I’m thicker than I usually am can all of u seriously f**k off. It’s my face if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will!!”