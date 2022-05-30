Brielle Biermann shows off beach buns in a tiny bikini

Brielle Biermann is showing off her peach while in the Bahamas. Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

From The Real Housewives of Atlanta to its spin-off Don’t Be Tardy, Brielle Biermann has grown up in front of Bravo viewers.

She’s spending a lot of her time in the Bahamas and showing off her assets every chance she gets.

With summer on the way, Brielle will undoubtedly be sharing more bikini pictures as she enjoys her adult life.

Brielle Biermann stuns in orange bikini with her buns out

Her latest Instagram spread features a playful shoot where Brielle Biermann poses in an orange thong bikini.

She tagged herself in the Bahamas, which is somewhere she frequents quite often.

Brielle wrote, “life is a beach, i’m just playing in the sand 🏖”

Playing in the sand is exactly what she did as she posed, showing off the sexy swimsuit she chose to wear while visiting the beach.

There are five photos of Brielle in the orange swimsuit, and each is just as or sexier than the first. While much of the focus is on her peach, one photo shows the top of the bikini, with very little being covered.

With her hat and messy braided hair, Brielle knocked the look out of the park.

What has Brielle Biermann been up to?

Following the cancellation of Don’t Be Tardy, Brielle Biermann has been making the most of her time on social media as an influencer. She remains close with her sister, Ariana Biermann, and her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Spending time in the Bahamas is also a regular thing for Brielle. She often shares hot swimsuit photos while vacationing there and in other beach-filled locations.

Brielle also models for her mom’s swimwear line. Salty K is the brand name, and recently she shared herself modeling one suit from the line. Kim Zolciak-Biermann continually includes her daughters in her business ventures, often featured on reality TV.

Less than a year ago, Brielle underwent jaw surgery to correct an overbite and TMJ. It improved her overall quality of life, and she shared some of her journey on social media. It was something that helped her in the long run, and while the pictures and healing progression didn’t look appealing, the reality TV star shared them with her followers anyway.

Brielle Biermann is enjoying her time in the Bahamas and soaking up the sun in various tiny bikinis. If the sun is out, her buns are out too.