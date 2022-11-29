Brielle Biermann says male Bravolebrities ‘won’t stop’ DMing her

On a podcast Monday, The Real Housewives scion said she has some famous — and famously not single — men in her DMs. Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

It’s no surprise that Brielle Biermann – daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann – gets a lot of DMs.

But, as the 25-year-old revealed Monday on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, some are more interesting than others.

“I have some very interesting direct messages, actually,” Biermann said, “so that’s interesting.”

In fact, the KAB Cosmetics co-founder revealed she’s gotten suggestive messages from multiple famous men – some of whom aren’t single. And even some coupled-up male Bravolebrities have joined the DM pile on.

According to Biermann, the culprits included “two people from Bravo” who are either married or have girlfriends, as well as “a bunch of others.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Biermann described the perpetrators, whom she declined to expose, as “very well known.”

RHOA’s Brielle Biermann reveals male Bravolebrities in her DMs

Biermann told podcaster David Yontef that she never responds or replies to these messages – which range from emojis to compliments to a simple hi – as she feels it’s not her place.

Biermann said she wouldn’t want to “hurt” anyone.

But the messages, she confessed, do make her uncomfortable. And, if it were to be her boyfriend in someone else’s DMs, she admitted she would want the heads up.

“The fact that they’re sending an emoji bothers me, because if my man ever did that… we’re done,” she said.

Still, the secret DMs weigh on her. “I want to tell someone so bad,” the Don’t Be Tardy alum said.

Brielle Biermann says non-single Bravo men ‘won’t stop’ messaging her

The one person she trusts with these messages, Biermann later revealed, is her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann. She said one especially stubborn suitor had left both of them stumped.

There’s “one person in particular,” Biermann said on the podcast, that “just won’t leave [her] alone.” She described the DMer as “not from Bravo,” but “famous,” nonetheless.

“We don’t know what to do here,” the Bravo scion added. “Like, I don’t want to ruin a marriage… but it won’t stop.”

To make matters even ickier, Biermann said that two of the men who frequently message her on Instagram have girlfriends who follow her page.

Biermann added that her mom has also been just as shocked by the audacity.

As for a celebrity whose DM she would welcome, Biermann name-dropped Machine Gun Kelly. And even though he famously has a fiancée – actress Megan Fox – Biermann said she wouldn’t mind: “I would take both of them for a night.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 15.