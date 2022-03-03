Brielle Biermann says ‘life’s better in a bikini’ while posing in a striped bandeau top and string bikini bottoms

Brielle Biermann is rocking her bikini body. Pic credit: Bravo

Brielle Biermann is vacationing in the Bahamas and living her best life.

She shared some striped bikini photos and left very little to the imagination in the bandeau top and string thong bottoms.

The Don’t Be Tardy star didn’t reveal where the suit was from, but she is known to show off some of her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s swimwear line, Salty K, bikinis.

Brielle Biermann stuns in her striped bandeau bikini

On Instagram, Brielle Biermann showed off her assets in three slides. She captioned the post, “life’s better in a bikini 👙”

The first shot showed Brielle looking at the camera with her backside showing in the thong bikini bottoms. There was a little visible underboob from the bandeau top as well.

In the second shot, the makeup-free reality TV star is staring straight ahead, showing off the frontal view of the striped swimsuit.

Finally, the third shot was super sexy. Brielle showed off some major underboob and her backside once again. This time, it looked like she was really feeling herself as the photo was snapped.

Brielle Biermann celebrated her 25th birthday

Recently, Brielle Biermann turned 25. Her mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann, took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s special day.

Kim grew up when she had Brielle, which led to a very close relationship between the two. It was them against the world for a while, and when Ariana Biermann came along, it was just the three of them until Kim met Kroy Biermann.

Kim wrote a long post to Brielle on her birthday, reading, in part, “Happy 25th Birthday to my baby always @briellebiermann I love you so much Elle and I am so incredibly proud of the woman you have become 🙏🏼”

She continued, “Every birthday of yours I look back and reflect on how YOU truly gave me strength 🙏🏼❤️ A drive I never knew existed within me …. I didn’t know how we were going to do this ….😭 it was me and you buddy 🤞🏼 We made it!!”

Then, she included Martina McBride’s In My Daughter’s Eyes lyrics.

Brielle Biermann is celebrating her birthday while in the Bahamas. She revealed she was there in her bandeau bikini post, and while the photos were all of her, she definitely isn’t alone.

A few days ago, she shared some very sexy photos of her while shouting out it was her golden birthday. Writing, “25 on the 25th ⭐️ golden birthday! thank you for all the love xoxo✨”

Brielle Biermann is living her best life, which goes hand in hand with wearing bikinis.