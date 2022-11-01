Briana Myles shows off baby bump in Aladdin costumes with Vincent Morales

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atalanta. Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales looked incredible in their Disney-themed Halloween costumes this year.

Briana shared videos and photos of her and Vincent partying over Halloween weekend.

The couple dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, and Briana even involved their unborn child in the costume.

Briana’s pregnant belly was a part of her look as she decorated her baby bump with gold paint.

Briana and Vincent are expecting a baby girl as they prepare to be new parents.

The couple appeared to have a blast while celebrating Halloween.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales rock Aladdin and Jasmine costumes

Briana Myles shared a festive Halloween post with her 176k Instagram followers.

The video was fittingly set to Will Smith’s rendition of Prince Ali as Briana and Vincent showed off their Aladdin costumes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Briana’s video began with Vincent dancing in baggy pants, a white long-sleeve shirt, and a red vest with gold designs. Vincent sold the look by wearing a black wig and red hat similar to Aladdin.

Briana was stunning as Princess Jasmine, wearing a vibrant blue crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a matching blue skirt with gold trim.

The expecting mother’s skin was glowing as she accentuated her body and bare baby bump with gold designs.

Briana wore gold around her legs and thighs and painted a gold genie lamp on her belly.

She completed the look with a bejeweled headpiece and shimmering gold shoes.

Briana captioned the post, “Prince Ali, Princess Jasmine, and the Genie brewin’! Dropped in at @5churchatlanta Halloween Rooftop Party and it was a vibe. Great drinks (or so I heard 😂), fire pits for the chilly weather, and a DJ who made sure to play some throwback music for the 30+ club! It ain’t a party without Fred and Wilma 🦴…and it’s Vincent and that dang wig for me 🤣.”

Briana and Vincent certainly delivered with their fantastic costumes, and the Halloween post received over 13k likes.

Briana Myles partners with Hill’s Pet Nutrition

While Briana is excitedly preparing to become a mother to her daughter, she’s also a passionate dog mom to her adorable pup Cookie.

Always wanting the best for her dog, Briana partnered with Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Briana supported the brand’s mission to help families plan ahead for their pets in case of natural disasters.

She promoted the brand in a paid partnership that featured her posing with Cookie while looking gorgeous in a strapless red mini dress.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.