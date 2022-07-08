Briana Myles is ‘rooting’ for the new MAFS couples in plunging top and pink boots

Briana Myles sends a message to the new couples of MAFS. Pic credit: Lifetime

Season 15 of Married at First Sight has begun and one of the show’s favorite brides has a sweet message for the new couples.

Briana Myles was featured in Season 12 and married Vincent Morales. The two quickly became fan favorites due to their obvious chemistry and solid communication skills.

With the new season kicking off, Briana wanted to address the new group of people who have chosen to let experts find their perfect match.

Briana is ‘rooting’ for the new couples

Season 15 introduced viewers to five new couples who have agreed to blindly get married to a stranger. When the season premiered, Briana went to Instagram to share a helpful message for the cast.

Posing next to her husband, Briana looked stunning wearing a white plunging crop top, black pants, and a black jacket. She completed her look with a pair of pink boots while carrying a snakeskin printed clutch.

She encouraged the cast in her caption by saying, “Wishing the new Married at First Sight couples lots and lots of love and success! Whatever the outcome, just know you have the whole MAFS fam bam rooting for you!”

Briana is no stranger to receiving support on this unique journey. During her time on the show, fans made it clear they were rooting for her and Vincent to make it to the end of the experiment and continue their relationship.

The fans got what they wished for. Not only are Briana and Vincent close to celebrating 2 years of marriage, but they are the only couple from their season who are still together.

It’s too soon to make any major predictions about the new cast as the wedding ceremonies are still underway. However, it’s clear that Briana is hoping they all find their life partner just as she did.

MAFS adds new experts to the panel

The new season of MAFS also brought on some changes to the show. Long-time expert, Dr. Viviana Coles announced that she would be leaving the show this season. She has been replaced by two experts who hope to help the couples navigate their marriages.

Popular film producer DeVon Franklin is the first new face to join the cast. In addition to being an author and a motivational speaker, he is also a minister who is open about his faith. He was previously married to actress Meagan Good and hopes his experience being married can help the newlyweds.

Also joining the cast is Dr. Pia Holec. She will be stepping into the role left by Dr. Viviana and providing counseling for healthy sex lives. She works as a psychotherapist and stresses the importance of mental health awareness along with overcoming sexual blockades in relationships.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.