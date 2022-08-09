Briana Myles and Vincent Morales mean business in power couple photoshoot 

Briana and Vincent appeared on Married at First sight Season 12 in New Orleans. Pic credit: @vincentjmorales/Instagram

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are one of Married at First Sight’s success stories.

The couple not only managed to be the only couple to stay together from their season, but they’ve also remained married and will soon be expanding their family.

Briana and Vincent recently announced they were expecting their first child, sharing gorgeous photos of Briana with her baby bump to make the announcement.

Vincent and Briana are known to deliver when it comes to photoshoots — as they both love displaying their sense of fashion.

Recently, Vincent shared an eye-catching photo from one of their shoots.

Briana and Vincent looked business chic as they posed for the pic.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales exude ‘power couple’ vibes in sleek photo

Vincent Morales took to his Instagram stories to share a formal photo with his wife, Briana Myles.

In the photo, Briana and Vincent smoldered at the camera, with Vincent sitting down in a power stance while wearing a grey suit and white collared tee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Briana placed a hand on Vincent’s shoulder and another on her side while wearing a long-sleeve grey dress.

Pic credit: @vincentjmorales/Instagram

Briana and Vincent are the only lasting couple from their season

Married at First Sight Season 12 was one of the franchise’s most dramatic seasons due to several couples.

While Chris Williams and Paige Banks were the most buzzed-about couple, each couple had their own issues, such as Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake’s contrasting ages and political views as well as Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre’s disagreements on religion and sexual intimacy.

Vincent and Briana had the smoothest sail of all the couples, hitting it off on the wedding day and being instantly attracted to one another.

On Decision Day, Briana and Vincent agreed to stay married as well as Virginia and Erik and Ryan and Clara.

By the Married at First Sight Season 12 reunion, all three couples that said yes on Decision Day were still married.

However, news eventually broke that Virginia and Erik and Ryan and Clara had divorced.

Briana and Vincent went on to appear on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam with other fan-favorite couples still going strong.

Briana and Vincent have made lots of friendships within the franchise, and MAFS stars were thrilled when Briana and Vincent made their pregnancy announcement.

MAFS stars and fans look forward to seeing Briana and Vincent navigate parenthood.

Married at First Sight airs Mondays at 8/7c on Lifetime.