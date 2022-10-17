Briana Myles and Vincent Morales celebrate baby shower with MAFS stars

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales found love on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta. Pic credit: Lifetime

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales recently enjoyed a baby shower with loved ones and MAFS stars in attendance.

The chic baby shower included pastel colors, balloon arches, and fun baby shower games.

Briana’s Married at First Sight Season 12 costars Paige Banks and Haley Harris showed up to support the expecting couple.

The MAFS stars shared photos and videos from the event, showing Briana’s stylish pink maternity gown.

Briana and Vincent announced their pregnancy earlier this year and revealed they’re having a baby girl.

The couple remains excited to expand their family, and they tested their parenting skills in a folding race at the baby shower.

Briana Myles poses with Paige Banks and Haley Harris at baby shower

Haley Harris took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo from Briana and Vincent’s baby shower.

In the photo, Briana posed between her costars, Haley and Paige.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Haley wore a tan turtleneck tank and green pants, while Paige wore a tan turtleneck dress with black heels. Briana’s skin glowed in a pink gown.

Pic credit: @haleyharris_/Instagram

Briana shared more photos from her shower on her Instagram Stories, showing off the dramatic long sleeves of her elegant gown.

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

In another post shared to her Instagram Stories, Briana and Vincent sat side by side for a baby shower game.

Vincent matched the pink theme in a pink polo as a colorful balloon arch, and pink tulle was visible behind them.

It appears Vincent won the baby shower game, as Briana wrote over the post, “Papi will be folding all Baby Clothes since you won the game.”

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Briana Myles rocks stylish maternity dresses

Briana, often vocal about her love for fashion, has been wowing in maternity attire during her pregnancy season.

When Briana and Vincent announced their pregnancy, she wore a soft blue spaghetti strap dress with a high slit. Her dress was complimented by the abundance of colorful pink, blue, and green flowers behind her and Vincent, who cradled her baby bump in the pic.

At Briana and Vincent’s gender reveal, the couple matched in white. Briana wore a white dress as pink powder and confetti revealed they were having a baby girl.

Briana and Vincent have the love and support of their MAFS costars as they prepare to be parents.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.