Briana DeJesus’s latest pic has Teen Mom 2 fans asking if she was ‘fired’ from the show

Was Briana DeJesus fired? Some Teen Mom 2 fans are wondering if she was after seeing a picture she shared on social media.

Briana DeJesus has some Teen Mom 2 fans scratching their heads after she insinuated she was “fired” in a recent pic.

Briana recently shared a pic that possibly provided a clue about her employment status.

The 27-year-old mom of two took to her Instagram Story to share a bathroom selfie on Friday, October 8.

In the pic, Briana sported a teal sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white athletic shoes, and a brown crossbody bag as she held an iced coffee in one hand with a messy bun to complete the look.

Briana DeJesus confuses Teen Mom 2 fans with ‘fired’ pic

“Fired attire lol,” Briana wrote as the caption to her pic.

It’s unclear whether Briana’s post was a joke, but some fans of Teen Mom 2 on Reddit thought there might be something to her “fired attire.”

In a subreddit titled “Briana said she was FIRED???” one Reddit user shared a screenshot of Briana’s bathroom selfie and other Teen Mom 2 fans discussed why she would have chosen to share the pic.

Teen Mom 2 fans discuss whether Briana DeJesus was fired from the show

One Teen Mom 2 fan commented on the Reddit post and asked, “Did she get fired from MTV or her regular job? I can see why her regular job might fire her because of what is shown on TV.”

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 thought Briana got fired by MTV for not getting vaccinated (which Briana has, so she’s in the clear there) or possibly got fired from her 9 – 5 job.

“Maybe MTV is firing everyone not getting vaccinated. But I bet she just got fired from her real job,” their comment read.

“Probably from her real job lol,” read another comment. “She was saying months ago about how she wasn’t acting right at work.”

It’s possible that Briana was joking, as other fans on the post commented that she has used the term “fired attire” before in her pics when she’s dressed down for work.

In addition to filming for Teen Mom 2, Briana recently wrapped filming the Teen Mom spinoff special, which Monsters & Critics reported on last month.

During her time in the retreat-style house among cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, Briana and her sister Brittany DeJesus were asked to leave when a fight broke out.

According to Briana and Brittany’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, Briana and her sister, along with castmate Jade Cline, got into a heated argument with fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member, Ashley Jones.

Meanwhile, Briana is awaiting her court date after another fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kail Lowry, sued her for defamation of character.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.