Briana DeJesus teases Jenelle Evans will make appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion, viewers chime in

Rumors are circulating that Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans might be making a surprise appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

During Tuesday’s episode of TMFR, Farrah Abraham had her first interaction with the rest of the cast and as anticipated, it took a left turn.

Farrah made comments to Cory Wharton after he confronted her about comments she made that he and Cheyenne Floyd had their daughter Ryder to secure a spot on Teen Mom OG after Farrah’s firing.

Farrah’s comments and choice of words did not go over well with the cast, and a feud ensued, coming to a head when Cheyenne tossed a table out of anger.

Word was that all of the moms and dads, past and present, from within the Teen Mom franchise, were invited to participate in the spinoff; even former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, which was a shock to many.

Is Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans joining the cast of Family Reunion?

Now, TMFR fans think they might be in for a different kind of treat because they think Jenelle Evans might be returning to MTV.

At the end of Tuesday night’s show, a preview played for next week’s episode. During the clip, Ashley Jones sat with Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline’s friend Chau as they enjoyed a 70s-themed party.

“It’s a high probability that Jenelle is coming,” Ashley told the group.

Amber remained calm when she responded, “Well, she needs to stay, just away from me.”

The preview clip caught the attention of TMFR viewers who took to social media after the show to talk about Jenelle possibly joining the cast.

Briana DeJesus teases Jenelle Evans joining Teen Mom Family Reunion

Over on Twitter, Briana DeJesus fueled the rumors that Jenelle might be gracing TMFR viewers with her presence. One TMFR viewer tweeted, “Jenelle?!!!! #TeenMomFamily Reunion.”

Briana quote retweeted the post and replied, “👀👀👀👀 @jenelle wyaaaaa.”

Other TMFR viewers voiced their opinions on the possibility of Jenelle filming for MTV again.

“Not jenelle next 😂😂😂😂😂,” commented another. “They gotta bring Barbara honestly she’s the OG! We Stan her more than J anyway.”

“I actually wanna see Jenelle 🤷🏾‍♀️,” wrote another TMFR fan.

Jenelle made it clear, however, that she won’t be joining the cast of TMFR. In September 2021, Jenelle said that MTV “ghosted” her after initially asking her to film for TMFR.

According to Jenelle’s rendition of the story, MTV retracted their invitation when she asked to bring along her husband, David Eason.

Although it’s highly unlikely that Jenelle will be making an appearance on TMFR, the drama and ratings she brought while filming for Teen Mom 2 — averaging 900,000 viewers per episode — could be a welcome addition to the spinoff.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.