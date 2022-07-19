Briana DeJesus soft-launches new boyfriend on social media, Teen Mom 2 viewers react

Briana has a new man in her life and Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted to the news. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life and she’s slowly revealing his identity to Teen Mom 2 fans.

Since filming ended for Teen Mom 2, Briana has laid low on social media. In fact, she recently wiped her Instagram of all posts and her followers. On Twitter, she’s remained mostly quiet except for her daily clickbait and a few tweets here and there.

However, she’s been sharing some of her personal life with her 1.2 million followers in her Instagram Stories.

Recently, Briana shared a Boomerang and gave her fans a little glimpse at the new “baby” in her life.

A Teen Mom fan account on Instagram captured the snap and shared it with their followers. In the slide, Briana rubbed the back of a man’s head as he sat in front of her, with her legs on either side of his head.

Briana simply captioned the share with a gif that read, “My baby.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Briana DeJesus’ new man

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the comments of the post where most of them had negative feedback for the 28-year-old mom of two.

One of Briana’s critics was concerned about her girls, Nova, 10, and Stella, 5. “Briana moves so fast. It’s so unhealthy for Nova & Stella to be around all these men 😓,” they wrote.

Joking that Briana seems “thirsty” for her nemesis Kail Lowry’s sloppy seconds, another comment read, “Oh did Kail break up with her man? 🤣”

“New season new man!!!” read another comment from a critic while one commented, “She Finna be pregnant and crying in a minute.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers have often mocked Briana for living with her mom Roxanne and sister Brittany and allowing them to interfere in her personal life. One comment mocked the notion: “He will leave her too because anyone who dates [Briana] has to date her mom and sister too.”

Briana flip-flopped on wanting to be single or in a relationship

Earlier this month, Briana broke the ice when she subtly announced that she was in a new relationship. In another Instagram Stories share, Briana showed her fans a photo of a bouquet of flowers with a note card which she captioned, “My baby sure knows how to put a smile on my face.”

The sweet card included with the flowers from Briana’s new man read, “Just because I love you… I appreciate all the balancing, effort, and work that you put in to make sure that everyone feels loved and seen. I see you always my love. You are my heart.”

Prior to her latest relationship, Briana was engaged to Javi Gonzalez for four months before she decided to end the relationship. Briana has flip-flopped on being in a relationship, first telling her fans that she was enjoying being single, then asking MTV to host her own dating show after being celibate for nearly a year.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.