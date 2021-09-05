Briana DeJesus shows off results from latest cosmetic surgery, Teen Mom 2 fans react

Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to Briana DeJesus’s latest cosmetic surgery results. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus showed off the results of her latest cosmetic procedures and Teen Mom 2 fans had mixed reactions.

Briana has made it no secret that she has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries.

Earlier this year, Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Briana and her sister Brittany scheduled cosmetic procedures with Dr. Miami, who performed Briana’s surgeries.

Briana has had breast implants, liposuction, and a Brazilian butt lift, like her BFF and castmate Jade Cline.

In a recent Instagram Story, Briana shared a selfie showing off her new and improved booty in a side-facing mirror selfie as she blew kisses and held up a peace sign with one hand.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Briana DeJesus’s surgery results

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a screenshot of Briana’s pic and fans of Teen Mom 2 reacted to her changed appearance.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“[Fourth] or fifth times a charm,” wrote one critic who mocked Briana’s multiple surgeries.

Critics often remarked that Briana’s booty looked like a full diaper after her Brazilian butt lift, and one comment referenced the insult when they wrote, “Looks good here but always looks like a neglected diaper on the show.”

Another critic pointed out that it took Briana several tries under the knife before her results finally resembled the look she was going for.

“Her ass finally looks somewhat normal,” the critic commented.

One more critic mocked the multiple surgeries Briana has undergone and they commented, “The 14 surgeries finally did something[.]”

Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to Briana DeJesus’s surgery results. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Briana has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries

Last season on Teen Mom 2, Briana decided last-minute to schedule more procedures after her sister Brittany did.

“I wasn’t planning on getting anything done, but you know what? F**k it,” Briana told Brittany before scheduling her own appointment.

In 2020, Briana showed off the results of her Mommy Makeover, getting liposuction and a breast reduction, only to later get larger breast implants once again.

Briana’s baby daddy Devoin Austin called her out earlier this year for her decision to go under the knife repeatedly. Devoin hinted that Briana needed brain surgery and agreed with a fan who thought his and Briana’s daughter, Nova, had a horrible role model for a mother.

Now that filming is underway for a new season of Teen Mom 2, Briana seems to be putting more effort into her appearance. In addition to her new and improved physique, Briana showed off new extensions.

Do you think Briana’s multiple surgeries were worth the results?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.