Briana DeJesus shares rare pic of Stella with dad Luis, Teen Mom Family Reunion fans call him out

Briana DeJesus' baby daddy Luis Hernandez after she shared a rare pic of him with their daughter.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers called out Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Luis Hernandez after she shared a rare pic of him with their daughter, Stella.

Most Teen Mom 2 fans know from watching the show that Briana’s second baby daddy, Luis, has been mostly absent in their four-year-old daughter Stella’s life.

Briana has made it clear on camera that Luis acts as though he doesn’t want anything to do with Stella, physically or emotionally, and doesn’t pitch in financially, either.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Briana DeJesus shares rare pic of Luis Hernandez with their daughter Stella

Luis rarely films with Briana, especially lately, so when she recently shared a pic of Luis posing with Stella, TMFR fans had plenty to say about it.

Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared Briana’s pic alongside one she shared of her other daughter, Nova, and her father, Devoin Austin.

In the pic, Luis smiled for the camera with his arms around Stella’s waist, as she sat on his lap, also flashing a smile for the camera.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers took to the comments section where they gave their opinions of Luis.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers bash Luis Hernandez

“[Devoin] is dad to both them girls,” wrote one commenter.

Devoin has been present in his and Briana’s daughter’s life as well as Stella’s, making sure to include her in most everything involving time with Nova.

Another one of Luis’ critics wrote, “Stella is on the wrong man’s lap, she belong on [Devoin’s] lap PERIOD he’s her DAD.”

“This pic is a photo op,” commented another. “Probably only came around because he needs to ‘borrow’ some money. AGAIN.”

“Luis 👏 isn’t 👏 a 👏 dad 👏,” wrote another one of Luis’ critics.

One TMFR viewer felt that Luis only showed up for the photo op because he’s filming an episode of Teen Mom 2 and commented, “They must be filming for Luis to be there.”

“He only come around when Bri single 😅,” commented another viewer.

Although most Teen Mom 2 fans would agree that Devoin has been a better father figure to Stella than Luis, Briana refuted those claims.

Briana explained why she refuted the claims, saying, “Luis just doesn’t film so y’all don’t see it.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on MTV.