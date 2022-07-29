Briana DeJesus shares ‘intense’ dream involving relationship with JoJo Siwa

Briana shared a recent dream she had involving JoJo Siwa. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus may have a new man in her life, but there’s a woman who has been on her mind as of late.

As Teen Mom 2 came to an end as viewers know it, Briana has been filming for the new Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter.

It was revealed this week that Briana is dating a former Teen Mom security guard by the name of Bobby Scott.

Although their relationship reportedly resulted in a mass firing of the entire security crew for Teen Mom, along with Bobby, Briana doesn’t seem too fazed by the drama.

The 28-year-old mom to Nova and Stella has been active on Twitter, after recently wiping her Instagram (once again) of all posts.

One recent tweet from Briana revealed that she had a dream involving a famous performer, 19-year-old JoJo Siwa.

Briana DeJesus shares ‘intense’ dream about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Briana told her 272.8K followers, “I had a dream I was in a relationship with jojo siwa 😂 she’s been looking fine asf lately lol 😂 the dream was intense.”

Briana didn’t provide any other details, but her fans and critics showed up in the comments and gave their two cents on the interesting tweet.

Briana’s tweet was met with mixed emotions

Some found Briana’s tweet to be harmless, such as one of her supporters who replied, “Bish omfg that’s is the funniest s**t I heard in a minute.”

Another one of Briana’s supporters tweeted, “Wowww bri, for reals??? Haha I ain’t mad at it. I feel like we all experienced it at least once.”

Briana responded to another one of her followers who asked, “Omg did you see her army boot camp episode on Facebook? She looks great in camo.”

Briana replied, “She’s fine.”

On the contrary, some of Briana’s followers felt her tweet was out of line, calling it “gross” and “crude,” particularly due to the age difference between Briana and JoJo.

“No this feels really gross,” read a comment from a critic. “We saw her grow up from a child on tv and even though she’s 19, she’s still considered a kid to me. And I’m same age as Briana.”

Another critic felt Briana shared too much: “Okay Briana, I used to be a huge fan and supporter of yours. But this post is crude and TOO MUCH INFORMATION.”

One of Briana’s disparagers mocked her relationship with Bobby, who is thought to be much older than her. They wrote, “Maybe you could go ruin her career like you did the MTV crews that you got fired because you and grandpa couldn’t control yourselves.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Briana and Bobby’s relationship reportedly caused a mass firing among the Teen Mom security staff. According to a source, “Producers, crew members, and even some of the cast members are pissed. Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.