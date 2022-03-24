Briana DeJesus says breakup with Javi Gonzalez had nothing to do with Chris Lopez’s podcast

Briana DeJesus says recording Chris Lopez’s podcast had nothing to do with her split from Javi Gonzalez. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers blamed Briana DeJesus’ appearance on Chris Lopez’s podcast for her breakup from Javi Gonzalez, but she said that’s not the case.

Briana cleared the air after recent rumors swirled that her trip to Philadelphia to meet with Chris interfered with her engagement to her ex-fiance Javi.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Briana’s critics felt that she was to blame for her failed engagement and partially blamed her meet-up with Chris for the split.

Briana left Orlando for Philadelphia, leaving Javi behind, despite his apprehensions about her trip, which didn’t sit well with Teen Mom 2 viewers. Now, the 27-year-old mom of two has spoken out and wants to clear the air on her split from Javi.

“I loved Javi. He has amazing qualities. Such a great man, great dad, and overall just a great person, but he’s just not my person,” Briana told The Sun.

Briana wanted to set the record straight when it comes to the reason she broke off her engagement to Javi and made it clear that Chris had nothing to do with it.

“I know people are speculating that we called off the engagement because of Chris’ podcast but there was more to the story,” Briana shared.

Although Briana didn’t place any blame on her podcast recording with Chris, she did say that her fame from Teen Mom 2 was a major factor in her and Javi’s breakup.

“He never understood the TV life, the attention on social media and he wanted me all to himself and that wasn’t fair,” Briana said.

As evidenced on the last episode of Teen Mom 2 during their getaway, Briana said of her relationship with Javi, “We weren’t on the greatest of terms. A lot of arguing and miscommunication.”

Briana claimed another reason for breaking things off with Javi was his feelings towards her relationship with her baby daddies, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez.

“He never wanted me to mend my relationship with Devoin for the sake of Nova, never wanted me to talk to Luis about Stella,” Briana claimed.

In addition, Briana didn’t like what she perceived to be controlling behavior on Javi’s part. “He never liked me hanging out with my two best friends Shae and Shirley. He viewed me as a piece of property and not as a wife so I started to check out,” she added.

Although things didn’t work out between Briana and Javi, she still has love for his daughters, who were a major reason why she stayed in the relationship, despite her unhappiness.

“I stayed as long as I could because I loved his kids so much and I still do but it wasn’t the best place to keep myself in,” Briana told the outlet.

Although things ended abruptly between herself and Javi, Briana offered him a public apology and said she doesn’t regret her decision.

“I’m sorry to Javi for everything that has happened but I’m not sorry for calling off the engagement,” Briana shared. “I feel free and better and I’m sure he feels the same way.”

Briana and Javi met in late 2020 and were engaged in May 2021 before splitting just four months later.

