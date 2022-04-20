Briana DeJesus reveals reason Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry unfriended Leah Messer

Briana DeJesus thinks she knows why Kail Lowry stopped talking to Leah Messer. Pic credit: MTV

Following Kail Lowry’s falling out with her former BFF and Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus claims to know why their friendship ended.

The multiple feuds among Teen Mom 2 co-stars continue. Kail and Briana recently wrapped up a nearly year-long lawsuit that resulted in dismissal in Briana’s favor.

Kail and Leah recently had some beef, which came as a shock to Teen Mom 2 viewers. Kail and Leah have been longtime friends, dating back to their introductions as castmates on Teen Mom 2 over a decade ago.

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kail Lowry, Leah Messer no longer friends

After Kail went on an Instagram unfollowing spree (including her longtime friend Leah), rumors of a feud between Kail and Leah have been swirling. A source claimed that Kail cut ties with Leah because she befriended her nemesis, Briana.

“Kail unfollowing Leah comes down to Briana,” the source claimed last month. “Once Briana and Leah were on the Teen Mom Family Reunion, and Leah wasn’t mean to Briana, that didn’t sit well with Kail.”

Now, Briana is claiming the same reason for the demise of Kail and Leah’s friendship.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter2/Instagram

Teen Mom Chatter 2 shared a screenshot of Briana’s reply to a Twitter user, explaining what she was told.

The Twitter user’s comment read, “Kail unfollowed Leah on IG. You think she’s mad that you and leah are friends? lol.”

Briana DeJesus says Kail unfriended Leah over social media

Briana responded, “That’s what I was told.”

According to the 27-year-old reality TV star, Leah liked one of her social media posts, of which Kail didn’t approve.

“Leah liked one of my self growth post and 🥬 got upset with her,” Briana continued. “🤷🏽‍♀️ told Leah we don’t need to be friends if she cherishes that friendship more but Leah said she’s grown and can be friends with whoever she wants ❤”

Teen Mom 2 fans who saw Briana’s tweet took to the comments where most of them sided with Leah in the matter.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail and Leah’s demise

“🥬🥬🥬 My gosh. 😮 Let people live their lives. You don’t own anyone. Leah, Good for you girl!!” wrote one of Leah’s supporters.

“I’m glad Leah stood her ground. Good for her!” penned another one of Leah’s supporters.

Another wrote, “Good for Leah. She doesn’t need permission from anyone.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter2/Instagram

One Teen Mom 2 fan surmised that Leah grew tired of the chaos in Kail’s life and commented, “I think Leah maybe just grew past Kail. It gets hard to be friends with someone who is always in the midst of chaos. It’s draining.”

Another felt Kail let fame and fortune get to her head, resulting in the end of her friendship with Leah.

“I think kail is the perfect example of what fame & MONEY can do to a person,” their comment read.

They continued, “I’m indifferent toward her—but you don’t have to absolutely hate her or be so far up her a** to realize how messy she truly is, especially with friendships she’s had from the beginning of TM.”

Leah hasn’t spoken out publicly about the ordeal, but she did make a video shortly after Kail’s unfollowing spree that many of her fans took to be a clap back.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.