Briana DeJesus reveals if she’s dating after her engagement, whether she still has the ring from Javi Gonzalez

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus opened up about the status of her dating life and whether she still has the engagement ring from her former fiance, Javi Gonzalez.

After a three-month-long engagement to Javi Gonzalez, Briana announced that they ended their relationship in August.

Now, the 27-year-old mom of two opened up about her dating life and whether she still has her engagement ring from Javi.

Briana took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 30 to answer some questions from her fans.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus reveals her dating status

One question that came from one of her followers asked, “Are You dating anyone?!!! Ps I love your family 💜”

Briana responded, and let her fans know that she’s been enjoying the single life since her breakup with Javi in August, and isn’t planning on jumping into another relationship any time soon.

“No, been single for about 3 months and counting! I plan on staying single. I needed this me time! I don’t have time for these boyzzzz,” Briana answered.

Did Briana keep the engagement ring from Javi Gonzalez?

Another one of Briana’s fans asked, “Did you keep the ring you got from Javi?!”

It turns out that Briana doesn’t have the ring in her possession anymore and she prefers it that way.

“No, I would never keep a ring that wasn’t for me,” Briana told her fans.

Briana, who began promoting her OnlyFans account again recently, sparked breakup rumors when she was spotted without her engagement ring over the summer, just a month after Javi proposed.

However, at the time, Briana explained that the ring was being resized and upgraded, which is why she wasn’t wearing it.

Things seemed to be going well between Briana and Javi — so well that she even brought him along to the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York City last spring.

Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus grilled Javi in the hot seat during his appearance on the reunion special but he did well under the pressure.

Since her split from Javi, Briana spent some time in California filming for the Teen Mom spinoff special. Filming has since ended, but it didn’t go down without any drama.

Combining cast members from three Teen Mom shows — Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant — the spinoff had the moms living under the same roof in a retreat-style house.

Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, went on an Instagram tirade in September, claiming that MTV set up her daughters by putting them in an environment with alcohol, knowing a fight was likely to break out.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Briana and her sister Brittany were booted from the house after they got into a tiff with fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Ashley Jones.

Now that things seem to have settled down, Briana is focusing on managing her Lupus, with which she was recently diagnosed.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.