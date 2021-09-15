Briana DeJesus promotes OnlyFans, Teen Mom 2 fans call for her to be fired, comparing her to Farrah Abraham

Teen Mom 2 fans compared Briana DeJesus to Farrah Abraham after she started promoting her OnlyFans account again. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Briana DeJesus for promoting her OnlyFans account and called for her to be fired from the franchise like Farrah Abraham was for endorsing adult entertainment.

Briana began promoting her OnlyFans account in March 2021 when she first teased her Twitter followers with a #feetdom post.

The 27-year-old mom of two touted her earnings, telling her fans that she earned $10,000 in the first week she went live on the site, but without any nudity.

Briana named her reason for joining the content subscription service, telling her fans that she was looking to earn enough money to buy a second home and pay it off in cash.

Briana also claimed that she was in the top 0.56% of OnlyFans creators.

Briana DeJesus promotes OnlyFans after long break

Now, Briana is promoting her OnlyFans account once again after a months-long hiatus.

Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared a screenshot of Briana’s Instagram Story in which she tagged OnlyFans, and posed seductively, seemingly nude, with a heart gif covering her from the shoulders down.

Several Teen Mom 2 fans pointed out that another cast member from the Teen Mom franchise, Farrah Abraham, went down a similar road and was fired from the show because of it.

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans are calling for Briana DeJesus to be fired from the show for the same reasons Farrah was fired.

Teen Mom 2 fans call for Briana to be fired, comparing her to Farrah Abraham

One fan wondered how Briana’s current promotions are “different than” the situation with “Farrah on porn?”

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 pointed out that Farrah was booted from the franchise for partaking in adult entertainment, so it’s only fair that Briana should be, as well.

Their comment read, “They kicked Farrah off once she started doing adult entertainment when are they gonna kick this girl?”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan felt that fair is fair, and Briana should be given the same treatment as Farrah Abraham was given.

“I’m all about letting every one do what they want . But if they fired Farrah from the show for doing sw then they should fire briana too,” their comment read.

“So they can hire @farrahabraham then? If @_brianadejesus can do adult s**t then so can Farrah. What’s fair is fair,” commented another Teen Mom 2 fan, pointing out the parallels between Briana and Farrah’s choice to make money from adult entertainment.

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom 2 fans have compared Briana to Farrah. And Briana doesn’t think she’s anything like Farrah when it comes to their work in the adult entertainment industry.

Briana fired back at a troll in March after they compared her to Farrah, telling them, “Farrah is another type of breed. I don’t have any nudes on OF. Nor will I ever do porn …”

Do you agree with Teen Mom 2 fans that Briana DeJesus should be given the boot from the franchise as well?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus at MTV.