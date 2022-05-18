Briana DeJesus promises not to comment negatively about her Teen Mom 2 co-stars

Briana called out her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, but promised to continue to stand up for them. Pic credit: MTV

Following the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion, Briana DeJesus called out her castmates but promised not to comment negatively about them.

Tuesday night kicked off Part 1 of the Season 11 reunion and already saw two of the moms walk off stage to avoid some of the drama.

Despite being castmates, Briana and the rest of the moms this season didn’t show up as a cohesive unit and proved just how distanced their relationships have become. This, despite the work they put in during filming for Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Except for Kail Lowry, the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 — Briana along with Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline — filmed for Season 1 of TMFR. During their stay, the ladies worked with Coach B on improving themselves and their relationships with each other.

However, Briana, who celebrated her lawsuit victory over the weekend, implied that the moms have forgotten about the work they put in and the promises they made to each other.

Briana DeJesus promises not to ‘comment negatively’ on her Teen Mom 2 co-stars

Following the first installment of the reunion, Briana took to Twitter where she called out her Teen Mom 2 castmates and made a promise to them.

“I remember during family reunion we made a [pact]. 1) if we are in each other’s city to reach out so we can meet up. 2) not to comment negatively on each other/stories 3) to stand up for each other .. I’m gonna continue to keep that promise. I’ll see you guys next season of TMFR 😘”

On Instagram, Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted to Briana’s since-deleted tweet, and many of them felt that she was being a bit self-righteous.

Teen Mom 2 viewers call out Briana for promising to stand up for her castmates

One viewer felt that Briana caused drama during the reunion and wrote, “lol Jade and [Briana] were being mean girls during the reunion. They ignite more drama 🙄🙄”

“[Briana] has broken every one, She wouldn’t know how to tell the truth if her life depended upon it,” commented another Teen Mom 2 fan who felt that Briana hasn’t stayed true to the advice she gave to her castmates.

“Since [Briana] came to the show its been nothing but drama,” penned another disgruntled Teen Mom 2 fan.

Briana didn’t name any names when referring to making a pact, but it’s safe to say that Kail isn’t one of the castmates Briana is willing to stand up for.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 24 at 8/7c on MTV.